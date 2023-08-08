Kannur varsity opens its gates to students from violence-torn Manipur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Far away from the riot-torn Manipur, humanitarian consideration is being shown from Kannur towards students of Manipur, who could not continue with their studies. A special syndicate meeting of Kannur University on Monday decided to give opportunities to students from Manipur to pursue their academic dreams.

Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Monday after the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran said the decision is being taken following the call by the Kukis Students Organisation, Manipur, pleading for support from universities across the nation.

“The special syndicate meeting took a positive decision on the situation in Manipur where many students are unable to continue studies due to the tension,” Raveendran said. “More seats will be provided to the students of Manipur in colleges under Kannur University for UG and PG.

The university will help them get admission too,” the VC said. The varsity will also provide financial support to the students to continue with their studies here, he said. “Since the situation in Manipur is disturbing, many students will not be able to provide the certificates necessary for higher studies.

They will be given time relaxation. Such students need to provide their certificates before the completion of the course,” the VC said. The students will also be provided hostel facilities near the campus where they attend their courses. Students who seek admission should submit their applications online or directly at the office.

KANNUR: Far away from the riot-torn Manipur, humanitarian consideration is being shown from Kannur towards students of Manipur, who could not continue with their studies. A special syndicate meeting of Kannur University on Monday decided to give opportunities to students from Manipur to pursue their academic dreams. Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Monday after the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran said the decision is being taken following the call by the Kukis Students Organisation, Manipur, pleading for support from universities across the nation. “The special syndicate meeting took a positive decision on the situation in Manipur where many students are unable to continue studies due to the tension,” Raveendran said. “More seats will be provided to the students of Manipur in colleges under Kannur University for UG and PG.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The university will help them get admission too,” the VC said. The varsity will also provide financial support to the students to continue with their studies here, he said. “Since the situation in Manipur is disturbing, many students will not be able to provide the certificates necessary for higher studies. They will be given time relaxation. Such students need to provide their certificates before the completion of the course,” the VC said. The students will also be provided hostel facilities near the campus where they attend their courses. Students who seek admission should submit their applications online or directly at the office.