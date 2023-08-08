Home States Kerala

Kannur varsity opens its gates to students from violence-torn Manipur

A special syndicate meeting of Kannur University on Monday decided to give opportunities to students from Manipur to pursue their academic dreams. 

Published: 08th August 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Priests and nuns under Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese forming a human chain from Vanchi Square to Menaka Junction in Kochi to express solidarity with the people of Manipur | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Far away from the riot-torn Manipur, humanitarian consideration is being shown from Kannur towards students of Manipur, who could not continue with their studies. A special syndicate meeting of Kannur University on Monday decided to give opportunities to students from Manipur to pursue their academic dreams. 

Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Monday after the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran said the decision is being taken following the call by the Kukis Students Organisation, Manipur, pleading for support from universities across the nation. 

“The special syndicate meeting took a positive decision on the situation in Manipur where many students are unable to continue studies due to the tension,” Raveendran said. “More seats will be provided to the students of Manipur in colleges under Kannur University for UG and PG.

The university will help them get admission too,” the VC said. The varsity will also provide financial support to the students to continue with their studies here, he said. “Since the situation in Manipur is disturbing, many students will not be able to provide the certificates necessary for higher studies.

They will be given time relaxation. Such students need to provide their certificates before the completion of the course,” the VC said. The students will also be provided hostel facilities near the campus where they attend their courses. Students who seek admission should submit their applications online or directly at the office. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannur University Manipur students Manipur violence
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp