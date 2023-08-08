Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Uniform Civil Code

The Kerala Assembly is the first state legislature in the country to pass a resolution against UCC.

Published: 08th August 2023 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly

Kerala assembly (Photo | Vincent Pulickal,EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday demanding the Centre to refrain from its "unilateral and hasty" move to impose a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) that voids the secular character of the Constitution.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, noted that the Centre has proceeded with the 'unilateral' move without engaging in an ideological debate or seeking consensus. Such a move has caused concern among various sections of the population, it said.

The resolution stated that the concern of the people over UCC is shared by the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It noted that a single civil code is a divisive move that threatens the unity of the people and is detrimental to the nation's cohesion.

The assembly unanimously demanded that the Central Government should refrain from taking any steps on issues affecting the entire populace of the country.

In December 2019, the Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

TAGS
Kerala Legislative Assembly Uniform Civil Code UCC
