Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Uniform Civil Code

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday demanding the Centre to refrain from its "unilateral and hasty" move to impose a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) that voids the secular character of the Constitution.

The Kerala Assembly is the first state legislature in the country to pass a resolution against UCC.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, noted that the Centre has proceeded with the 'unilateral' move without engaging in an ideological debate or seeking consensus. Such a move has caused concern among various sections of the population, it said.

ALSO READ | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan moves resolution in assembly against imposition of UCC in the country

The resolution stated that the concern of the people over UCC is shared by the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It noted that a single civil code is a divisive move that threatens the unity of the people and is detrimental to the nation's cohesion.

The assembly unanimously demanded that the Central Government should refrain from taking any steps on issues affecting the entire populace of the country.

In December 2019, the Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday demanding the Centre to refrain from its "unilateral and hasty" move to impose a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) that voids the secular character of the Constitution. The Kerala Assembly is the first state legislature in the country to pass a resolution against UCC. The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, noted that the Centre has proceeded with the 'unilateral' move without engaging in an ideological debate or seeking consensus. Such a move has caused concern among various sections of the population, it said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan moves resolution in assembly against imposition of UCC in the country The resolution stated that the concern of the people over UCC is shared by the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It noted that a single civil code is a divisive move that threatens the unity of the people and is detrimental to the nation's cohesion. The assembly unanimously demanded that the Central Government should refrain from taking any steps on issues affecting the entire populace of the country. In December 2019, the Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).