Kerala: Man charred to death in car at Mavelikkara

Police said the exact reason for the fire could be ascertained only after detailed examination.

Published: 08th August 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Experts examining the car that caught fire at Kandiyoor near Mavelikkara | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 35-year-old man was charred to death after his car caught fire while he was crossing the gate of his rented house at Kandiyoor near Mavelikkara in the early hours of Monday. The deceased is Krishna Prakash (Kannan), of Kinattumkattil, Karazhma. 

According to Mavelikkara police, the incident happened at 12.45am. “The car exploded while it was entering Krishna’s house at Pulimoodu, where he had been living with his brother Siva Prakash. People in the house and from the neighbourhood, who came to the spot upon hearing the explosion, saw the burning car and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services team at Mavelikkara. By the time the rescue teams arrived, the car was gutted,” police said.

Krishna was running a computer hardware and repair shop near Government Girls School, Mavelikkara. 
Scientific experts and forensic wing officials collected evidence from nearby areas. Police said the exact reason for the fire could be ascertained only after detailed examination. The body was shifted to Mavelikkara taluk hospital for autopsy. Krishna’s mother is in Delhi. His father died a few years ago, the police said.

