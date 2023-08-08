LDF not against believers, asserts CM Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In his first remark on the “myth vs science row”, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday asserted that the LDF was not against believers, whichever faith they belonged to, and urged the ruling front legislators to be vigilant while making remarks on sensitive issues.

Believers constitute the majority in society, and the Left is not against any faith. There are many believers among the Left cadres too, he said addressing the LDF parliamentary party meeting.

The chief minister was giving a broad outline on the approach to be adopted by the ruling front members in the current session of the Assembly.

Pinarayi also asked the ruling MLAs to be considerate with the masses. He reportedly said that there were at least a few among the LDF legislators who were impolite in their interactions with the public. Meanwhile, there are indications that the UDF is planning to indirectly raise Speaker A N Shamseer’s remarks on myth and science in the House in the coming days.

The Yuva Morcha will take out a march to the assembly demanding an apology from Shamseer on Tuesday.

