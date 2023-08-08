Home States Kerala

Protests brewing as Lakshadweep administration plans to toast liquor

Sale of alcohol was banned in the islands in 1979 under the Liquor Prohibition Regulations based on demand from the community to preserve their culture.

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another controversial move, the Lakshadweep administration has published a draft excise regulation bill and sought suggestions from local residents on permitting the sale and consumption of liquor in the archipelago.

Additional District Magistrate R Giri Shankar issued the notification, ostensibly to attract tourists to the islands, on August 3. The residents should submit their suggestions within 30 days. 

The move has triggered an outrage among residents as 97% of the population are Muslims who believe consumption of liquor is against their culture and religious tradition. 

Sale of alcohol was banned in the islands in 1979 under the Liquor Prohibition Regulations based on demand from the community to preserve their culture.

Though the administration had tried to revoke the ban in 2021, the move was abandoned following public protest. However, liquor is served at the resorts in Bangaram, an uninhabited island, to meet the demand of international tourists. 

“We are not against serving liquor to tourists at resorts on Bangaram island. The administration has made provisions to allow liquor in new five-star hotels coming up on the island. Allowing sale of liquor to the public will destroy our culture and we will oppose it tooth and nail,” said Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal.  

Draft bill proposes posting of excise commissioner

The draft bill proposes appointment of excise commissioner and support staff for monitoring and regulating the sale and consumption of liquor. 

A board of experts  will be constituted  to advise the administrator on the technical or legal issues related to manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor.  Subject to the provisions of the regulation, the excise commissioner may grant license or lease for manufacture and sale by wholesale or retail within any local area.

The administration has the right to order the closure of liquor outlets, but he number of closure days in the licensing year shall not exceed seven days in all or more than three days continuously. 
The proposal is to sell Indian made foreign liquor at the rate 300% of the last selling price. A 50% duty will be imposed on wine while the duty for beer will be 100%. 

BANNED IN 1979

Sale of alcohol was banned in Lakshadweep islands in 1979 under the Liquor Prohibition Regulations based on the demand from the community to preserve their culture and religious tradition

