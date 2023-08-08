Home States Kerala

Yuva Morcha warns of more protests against Shamseer if he does not apologize for his speech

On the other hand, Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan had to change his statement on the Azaan within a few hours.

Published: 08th August 2023 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Speaker A N Shamseer at a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Yuva Morcha on Tuesday conducted a march to Kerala Legislative Assembly demanding the ouster of Speaker A N Shamseer over his speech, which a section of Hindu outfits had decried as an insult to Lord Ganesh.

Addressing the march, BJP state general secretary P Sudheer alleged that CPM state secretary M V Govindan, PWD Minister P A Muhammad Riyas and Shamseer were trying to divide the society on religious lines.

He said Shamseer, who had insulted Ganesh, has not yet issued an apology despite being demanded by the religious outfits. On the other hand, Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan had to change his statement on the Azaan within a few hours without anybody asking for it.

Sudheer accused the CPM leaders of making communal statements and warned that his outfit will move to other protest modes, including blocking Shamseer if he does not tender an apology.

He said the Congress party that claims to be with the believers did not take up the matter wholeheartedly and has struck a deal with the CPM. He further added that communal statements were being made to get the votes of the Muslim extremists.

Yuva Morcha president C R Praphul Krishnan said the CPM has stooped to the level of a communal party and the statements of Shamseer and Riyas were reflective of their mindset.

The protest march began from Palayam and was blocked by the police before it reached the Assembly.

