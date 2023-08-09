Centre nixes Kerala govt’s plan to borrow more for Onam festivities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Centre rejecting Kerala’s demand to raise the borrowing limit by 1% in the wake of its burgeoning financial stress, speculations are rife that the government may slash its festival budget which is likely to affect several stakeholders.

With only days remaining for Onam, it is likely that the government may limit the distribution of free food kits to families in the priority category and make a cut in the festival allowance for its employees. Sources in the finance department said the festival spending is depended on the final decision on food kits and allowances for employees.

About Rs 8,000 crore was spent in the festival month last year. It included universal food kit distribution, month’s salary, pension and festival allowance for government employees and the payment to social security pensioners and welfare fund board pensioners.

The finance department is exploring different options for fund mobilisation, it is learnt. Recently, it had sanctioned two months’ pending social security and welfare fund pension payment totalling `1,762 crore in view of the season.

The government had spent Rs 500 crore for distributing kits to all 90 plus lakh ration card holders last year. This time, a proposal before the government is to limit kits to card holders in the high-priority category- the Antyodaya Anna Yojana.

Centre delaying funds due to the state

The state’s reasoning for increasing the borrowing limit was that it faced a 1% cut in its borrowing entitlement last year due to the revised norms. The Centre is also delaying its share of funds under different programmes. Over Rs 1,600 crore is pending from the Centre. It includes Rs 371.36 crore as grants for urban LSGs, Rs 521.96 crore as Central share in social security pension payment, Rs 750.93 crore as reimbursement of arrears due to the implementation of 7th UGC Pay revision and the first instalment of the scheme for special assistance for capital investment.

