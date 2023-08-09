Godfather of laughter: Remembering Siddique

By Express News Service

He was my role model in cinema, life - Harisree Ashokan

Siddique was my role model in mimicry, cinema, even in life. I used to go to mimicry shows with him and Lal. There was a lot to learn from him. I worked with him in Kalabhavan as well as Mimics Parade. Later, when I started Harisree troupe, he was one of its well wishers. He is was dedicated to art. While we performed on stage, he used to perform behind it. He ensured we performed well. It was a great learning experience for me.

I was a part of many Siddique-Lal movies like Godfather, Ramji Rao Speaking, etc. Most of these movies were hits. Later, when I was not active in the industry, he gave me a role in Chronic Bachelor. That movie gifted me with a good comeback. I feel blessed to have worked with him.

I have lost a friend with whom I could share my worries, one who used to give me suggestions and guide me and my family throughout. Recently I told him that many of my characters’ names in movies end with ‘an’, like Sugunan, Ramanan and the like. He then told me to write about it and suggested a title, ‘Ashokan eppazhum In aanu’. I feel sad that I couldn’t write while he was alive. His demise is a huge loss for me and my family. My tributes to the great creator and human.

(As told to Anna Jose)

Much more than a friend - Actor Saikumar

We met during the funeral of our dear Innocent Chettan. we both were shattered on his demise that we couldn’t speak anything to each other. I was aware that he was having some health issues but didn’t know it was that serious. To me, he was much more than a friend. I respected him a lot. He and Lal sir gave me a lot of opportunities in films. I have always had love and respect for him. I am unable to express my sadness through words.

We share a friendship of more than 40 years- Kalabhavan Prasad

He joined Kalabhavan in 1981. Later, we came up with mimics parade programmes. Though he left the troupe in 1984 and started his career as a filmmaker, he kept his connection with all of us and the troupe. Later, we worked together in television programmes and foreign trips.

Siddique supported us when we constituted the Mimicry Artists Association too. Even with his busy schedule, he used to visit us and guided us during our practise. And if there was any chance or ideas, we used to discuss with him. In 2019, we honoured him with the first Fr Abel Memorial Award. Personally too, I have a good relationship with him.

Though I am not in the industry, he used to call me if there was any programme or initiative. He was there if we needed any help. Siddique was very approachable. We were planning a story idea recently. It was then that he got admitted to the hospital. Siddique was a human who never complained, who never raised his voice and was kind to everyone. We will miss him dearly.

A director with ability to perceive story from viewer’s standpoint- Bipin Chandran, writer

Although my collaboration with Siddique sir was limited to just one film, the experience was pivotal in bolstering my confidence as a scriptwriter. I was invited to contribute dialogues for the 2016 Dileep-starrer film King Liar, a project for which Siddique and Lal had collaborated on the script.

This joint endeavour marked the union of the duo, 22 years after their work on the movie Kabooliwala. For a novice like myself, who had penned only a couple of scripts, this was a golden chance. Yet, I couldn’t help but feel apprehensive, given their seasoned stature in the field. However, any concerns I had dissipated the moment I sat down with them to discuss the script. Both of them displayed remarkable receptiveness and a willingness to consider suggestions.

I wondered why accomplished artists like them required my assistance in scripting a film. Siddique sir clarified that he sought inputs from the newer generation to ensure the film resonated with today’s youth.

Their script was in a constant state of refinement, open to improvisation and suggestions. Siddique sir possessed the unique ability to perceive a story from the viewer’s standpoint, understanding how to captivate their attention.

Despite my designated role of crafting dialogues, Siddique sir would often solicit my input while making modifications to the script. These discussions proved immensely enlightening, offering insights into the intricate nuances of scriptwriting.

LEFT ALONE: Actor-director Lal comes out of the hospital after the death of his once partner and friend Sidiqque. The duo had jointly directed five successful blockbusters, once reigning over the Malayalam film industry with their side-splitting comedy movies. Their journey began in the realm of mimicry and progressed to scriptwriting, assisting directors, and ultimately codirecting the film Ramji Rao Speaking in 1989. After their fifth film, they chose to part ways. Years later, they reunited to co-write King Liar in 2016 | A Sanesh

An irreparable loss to all Malayalis- Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister

Siddique excelled in portraying serious life issues in a humorous and sweet style. He was a great screenwriter and director. The fact that moments and dialogues in many films Siddique made with Lal will remain in the minds of people even after decades is a testament to the acceptance of his talent. His films like Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar, and Godfather were acceptable to different generations. His demise is an irreparable loss to all Malayalis.

