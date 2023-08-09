Idle bystanders pick up new skill at Cherthala taluk hospital

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The dialysis unit at Cherthala taluk hospital has brought huge relief to renal patients. Around 60 to 80 patients undergo dialysis at the unit every day, with one patient spending close to five hours. All this time, their bystanders have no option but to sit idly and stare either at their mobile phones or the ceiling.

This changed a few weeks ago when the Cherthala municipality started a skill development centre at the hospital. The aim: To help bystanders utilise their time better. The centre, focusing on the skill development of bystanders by teaching them how to make different arts and crafts items, is the first of its kind initiative in the state, said municipal chairperson Sherly Bhargavan.

“The centre is functioning with the assistance of the hospital staff and Team Parayanchal, an environment protection organisation. Parayanchal coordinator R Sabeesh Manavelil suggested the idea when the municipality held discussions on ways to utilise the time of bystanders,” Sherly said.

She said the municipality allotted the funds to purchase the equipment for making the art projects and lights using waste materials, especially used glass bottles. “A volunteer of Team Parayanchal provides the training. The municipality has decided to set up a shop to sell the products made by the bystanders. It will bring some income to the bystanders, providing financial relief,” Sherly said.

Sabeesh said, “My friends told me about the long wait at the dialysis centre. So, I approached the hospital and the municipality with the suggestion. They gave the approval and the centre became a reality a few weeks ago.” He said the municipality allotted Rs 10,000 as revolving fund to start the unit. “The bystanders collect and bring used glass bottles when they come with patients.

While the patients undergo dialysis, the bystanders are trained to turn the bottles into beautiful LED lights. The lights are also placed inside other bottles which are then decorated using colourful threads and other decorative items,” Sabeesh said. He said making a bottle light costs around Rs 50 to Rs 80 and they can be sold for anywhere from Rs 150 to Rs 300 depending on beauty and design.

“Indian made foreign liquor is available in glass bottles. After consuming the liquor, many people throw the bottles away which is harmful for the environment. At the centre, we can reuse the bottles and turn them into a way to earn revenue,” he said.

“More than 50 bystanders arrived at the dialysis unit with patients every day and sit idly for four to five hours. The skill development centre will help them utilise their time better and generate a small income,” said S Sreeja, senior nursing officer at the dialysis unit.

