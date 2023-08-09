Rs 7,000 crore projects executed through KIIFB: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly on Tuesday that the state government has executed projects worth Rs 7,000 crore so far with financial assistance through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). He also said that since the government came to power, 152 infrastructure development projects worth Rs 15,635.50 crore have been approved through KIIFB. Apart from this, Rs 840 crore was approved for the land acquisition of Gift City by including it in the land acquisition pool. Out of this, 68 big projects are in the pipeline, and the projects will cost more than Rs 50 crore, he said.

“So far, 1,057 projects worth a total of Rs 80,998.61 crore have been sanctioned to date through KIIFB. Seven projects have been included in the land acquisition pool. Of the approved projects, 603 tenders have been completed. Out of this, 552 projects worth Rs 26,058.48 crore have been completed and construction has started,” the CM informed the assembly.

Centre showing partiality to Kerala

The chief minister criticised the Centre for showing partiality towards the state government. He said the Centre is neglecting the state government in all areas. “The Centre is taking a negative stand on the measures for the development of the state. So they should take measures to correct it. The Centre’s policy is to treat the loan taken by KIIFB as the state’s debt."

Meanwhile, loans taken by institutions like the National Highways Authority of India under the Centre are not considered Central debt. From this, it is evident that the Centre can borrow money for infra projects, but the state government cannot do it. This will not be tolerated. He added that the Centre is showing partiality to the state government. Pinarayi also informed the assembly that a section of the West Coast Canal Waterway in the state until Chetuva will be made trafficable by December.

