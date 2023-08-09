Home States Kerala

Rs 7,000 crore projects executed through KIIFB: Pinarayi

He also said that since the government came to power, 152 infrastructure development projects worth Rs 15,635.50 crore have been approved through KIIFB.

Published: 09th August 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly on Tuesday that the state government has executed projects worth Rs 7,000 crore so far with financial assistance through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). He also said that since the government came to power, 152 infrastructure development projects worth Rs 15,635.50 crore have been approved through KIIFB. Apart from this, Rs 840 crore was approved for the land acquisition of Gift City by including it in the land acquisition pool. Out of this, 68 big projects are in the pipeline, and the projects will cost more than Rs 50 crore, he said.

“So far, 1,057 projects worth a total of Rs 80,998.61 crore have been sanctioned to date through KIIFB. Seven projects have been included in the land acquisition pool. Of the approved projects, 603 tenders have been completed. Out of this, 552 projects worth Rs 26,058.48 crore have been completed and construction has started,” the CM informed the assembly.

Centre showing partiality to Kerala

The chief minister criticised the Centre for showing partiality towards the state government. He said the Centre is neglecting the state government in all areas. “The Centre is taking a negative stand on the measures for the development of the state. So they should take measures to correct it. The Centre’s policy is to treat the loan taken by KIIFB as the state’s debt."

Meanwhile, loans taken by institutions like the National Highways Authority of India under the Centre are not considered Central debt. From this, it is evident that the Centre can borrow money for infra projects, but the state government cannot do it. This will not be tolerated. He added that the Centre is showing partiality to the state government. Pinarayi also informed the assembly that a section of the West Coast Canal Waterway in the state until Chetuva will be made trafficable by December. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board KIIFB Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp