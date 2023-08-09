Stringent animal birth control rules affecting smooth operations: Minister M B Rajesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Criticising the Union government for the stringent rules regarding Animal Birth Control (ABC), Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said on Tuesday that its is causing delays in the effective implementation of the ABC programme.

During his address to the assembly, Rajesh highlighted that these strict rules are impractical to follow and stated that the state government intends to approach the Supreme Court to seek relaxation in these rules imposed by the Union government.

"Due to the animal birth control rules introduced by the Centre, despite the local bodies allocating funds, ABC centres have been unable to commence operations. Many provisions within these rules are excessively stringent and unconventional, creating significant obstacles for initiating the centres.

Historically, stray dog sterilisation in the state was carried out through Kudumbashree. However, in 2023, following the Centre's rule revisions, the Animal Welfare Board of India revoked its approval of Kudumbashree," Rajesh said.

