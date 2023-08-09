Tamil Nadu to emulate Kerala’s K-FON project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu’s IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) held discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the adoption of the K-FON (Kerala Fibre Optic Network) project’s successful framework.

During his visit to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Thiaga Rajan expressed keen interest in replicating the Kerala model and sought updates on the progress of the initiative. The meeting saw the participation of key officials including Tamil Nadu IT Secretary J Kumaragurubaran, Tanfinet Corporation MD John Lewis, Kerala IT Secretary Rethan U Khelkar, K-FON MD Santosh Babu, and others.

K-FON was officially launched in Kerala on June 5, this year, with the goal of delivering high-speed connectivity to homes, businesses, and government establishments across the state. The initial phase focuses on providing internet services to 14,000 economically disadvantaged households and 30,000 government offices.

The K-FON project has laid down an extensive IT infrastructure capable of accommodating 4 million internet connections across Kerala. Internet plans start at a baseline speed of 20 Mbps, with the provision to scale up to higher speeds based on individual needs. K-FON has been successfully integrated into 26,492 government offices, with 17,354 offices enjoying active internet access.

