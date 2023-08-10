Home States Kerala

Chandy Oommen begins election campaign

Kick-starts his efforts to win in Puthuppally by offering prayers at St George Orthodox Church; visits father’s tomb

Chandy Oommen arriving at St George Church in Puthuppally along with senior leader K C Joseph and others to attend a funeral on Wednesday | Vishnu Prathap

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: As his election campaign begins to take shape, Chandy Oommen is upholding the tradition set by his father, initiating his efforts with prayers at St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally. On the inaugural day of his candidacy, Chandy Oommen embarked on his political journey by visiting this church. During this visit, he also took a moment to pay his respects at his father’s final resting place.

Despite the formal campaign  launch by UDF not being underway, Chandy Oommen wasted no time in reconnecting with his constituents. Accompanied by Oommen Chandy’s  ex-driver  Shaji and and former gunman Sreekumar, he toured various spots within the Puthuppally constituency, engaging with grassroots  leaders and supporters. Sreekumar remarked,”The UDF is not worried about his (Chandy’s) victory; it’s the margin that counts.”

Chandy  Oommen initiated his community engagement by meeting churchgoers visiting his father’s tomb after the morning mass. By 8:30 AM, he  headed to Ernakulam to pay respects to filmmaker Siddique. En route, he participated in a few funerals in Pampady and Puthuppally.  

During the afternoon, he joined a Youth Congress event in Puthuppally and later visited the state office of the Cherama-Sambava  Development Society in Vazhoor, conferring with CSDS state president K K Suresh. He also paid his respects at Dr. B R Ambedkar’s  statue there, considering the significant voter base of the Cherama and Sambava communities in Puthuppally.   

In the evening, Chandy  engaged in discussions with senior Congress leader K  C Joseph and Youth Congress district president Chintu Kurian Joy at his sister’s  residence in Puthuppally.While block Congress committee presidents and DCC secretaries received quick in-person meetings, others were  contacted via phone. His packed schedule extended into the late hours as he met party workers in Akalakunnam and Ayarkunnam  panchayats. He plans to seek blessings from senior Congress leader A K Antony in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.    

Meanwhile, after  swiftly announcing its candidate post-election declaration, the UDF is set to launch its election campaign on Thursday, with state  leaders including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan arriving in Kottayam. Satheesan will meet senior leaders like K C Joseph and  Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, who are overseeing the election campaign. In addition, the District Congress committee and Youth Congress  state committee will convene meetings in Kottayam and Puthuppally to discuss their election action plan. 

