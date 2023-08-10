Home States Kerala

Comic collaborator par excellence, Siddique laid to rest

The funeral was held at Central Jama masjid at 6pm following the public viewing at Siddique’s home at Pallikkara.

Published: 10th August 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Actors Dileep and Janardhanan paying homage to director Siddique at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sitting next to his departed long-time collaborator since morning, Lal broke down on seeing Fazil, the duo’s initial mentor. The guru and the shishya comforted each other, trying to come to grips with the loss of Siddique. Mammotty looked distraught as he came to bid a friend farewell. There were emotional scenes as the film industry joined satirists and parody artists and the public to pay tributes to the progenitor of some of Malayalam’s evergreen comedy flicks.

Thousands visited Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium to pay their last respects to the artist and filmmaker who entertained moviegoers in the early 1990s and 2000s.“The character of Appukuttan in In Harihar Nagar was a turning point in my career. Our friendship began even before that, when I associated with Fazil in Manivathoorile Aayiram Sivarathrikal. Siddique-Lal cast me in Hitler, Makkal Mahatmyam, and Godfather, among others. Their scripts were perfect and I never had to improvise,” recollected actor Jagadish.

Representatives of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), including Edavela Babu, and other senior artists, including Dileep, Janardhanan, Zeenath, Harisree Ashokan, Nandu, Saikumar and Bindu Panicker spent time with Siddique. Actor Jayaram spoke about the days when as struggling mimicry artists they spent a lot of time together. “Siddique, Lal, Prasad, Zainuddin and I used to meet every evening. We all shared one dream: cinema,” said Jayaram. Dulquer Salman, Fahadh Faasil, Jayasurya, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nazriya, Mithra Kurian, Unnimaya Prasad were among the many young artists who paid homage.

Pala MLA Mani C Kappan, who directed the popular ‘Mannar Mathai Speaking’, which was written by the Siddique-Lal duo, and Chandy Oommen also paid their tributes. “I realised the depth of the relationship between my father and Siddique only after I talked to his daughter. He took the lead on a documentary on appa. It was then that I started to know him better. His demise is a huge loss for my family, too,” said Chandy, son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

The funeral was held at Central Jama masjid at 6pm following the public viewing at Siddique’s home at Pallikkara. MLAs T J Vinod and Uma Thomas attended the funeral. The last rites were performed with state honours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddique Siddique funeral
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp