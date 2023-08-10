Felling of plantain plants: KSEB to pay Rs 3.5 lakh compensation to farmer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSEB has decided to offer a compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh to K O Thomas, a plantain farmer who experienced significant losses after KSEB employees recklessly cut down 400 of his plantain plants. This incident occurred as the employees claimed that these plants were encroaching upon the path of a 220 kV transmission line passing over his farm in Varapetty, Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam district. The compensation will be handed over to him on Chingam 1, which falls on August 17.

The farmer estimated his losses at Rs 4.38 lakh. Thomas suffered the loss of 400 plantain trees that were nearing harvest, just before the Onam season, due to the indiscriminate actions of KSEB employees. These employees justified their actions by stating that the plantains were interfering with the overhead 220 kV power transmission lines.

