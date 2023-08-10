Kerala mulls legislation to curb objectionable content in digital media platforms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will consider enacting comprehensive legislation to curb the dissemination of illegal, objectionable or defamatory content through digital media platforms including YouTube, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Thursday.

The Chief Minister was replying to a submission by PV Anwar on the need to impose restrictions on YouTube channels. Pinarayi said Anwar's submission was related to a very topical, serious and important matter. The Chief Minister said content in digital media including YouTube can be blocked if it is illegal, defamatory, spreads enmity between various groups, goes against the unity, integrity and security of the country and harms friendly relations with neighbouring countries.

Action against erring digital media platforms has been laid down in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. In order to block such objectionable content, the Centre has appointed a Designated Officer under the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009.

He said the state IT secretary has been appointed as a nodal officer to examine complaints related to YouTube channels and recommend their blocking to the Designated Officer. The nodal officer can make such recommendations also on the basis of court orders.

