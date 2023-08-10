Home States Kerala

Kerala to decriminalise non-display of liquor consumption warning in films

Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan alleged that decriminalisation will result in violation of rules, thereby further popularising liquor consumption among youths.

Published: 10th August 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a boost for the film industry, the state government is moving to decriminalise offences for not exhibiting the statutory warning against liquor consumption at screenings or for issuing advertisements on liquor. None has been convicted in the state on both counts, Excise Minister M B Rajesh said on Wednesday.

He was replying to a discussion on the Kerala Abkari (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to decriminalise both offences. Once enacted, violators of both provisions cannot be taken to court.

As per law, the penalty for showing scenes of liquor or liquor consumption at film screenings in theatres without the warning “consumption of alcohol is injurious to health” is imprisonment up to six months or a maximum fine of Rs 10,000, or both.

The penalty for unlawful liquor advertisements is a jail term extending up to six months or fine of Rs 25,000 tops, or both.  The minister said the lone case registered was stayed by the High Court. The amendment proposes to decriminalise the offences and make them compoundable. As per the Bill, the penalty for film screenings without the mandatory warning would be a fine up to Rs 50,000 and unlawful advertisement would attract a fine of Rs 50,000.

Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan alleged that decriminalisation will result in violation of rules, thereby further popularising liquor consumption among youths.The minister said decriminalisation was part of the Ease of Doing (EoD) reforms to boost the industry. Several states and Union territories had decriminalised these offences. As many as 29,428 provisions have been decriminalised across the country as part of EoD reforms, he said.

Rajesh said IMFL consumption had declined in the state when compared to the previous UDF government’s tenure. IMFL sales, which stood at 1,149.11 lakh cases between 2011 and 2016, had dropped to 1,036.6 lakh cases during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government’s tenure from 2016 to 2021, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Abkari (Amendment) Bill 2023 M B Rajesh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp