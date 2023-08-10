Home States Kerala

Man arrested eight years after killing wife by pushing her into lake

Abdul Shihab, a resident of Thevalakkara village in Kollam, was arrested for pushing his wife Shajeera, 30, a native of Punalur, into the Sasthamcotta lake on June 17, 2015.

KOLLAM: The Kollam Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the murder of his wife eight years ago. Abdul Shihab, a resident of Thevalakkara village in Kollam, was arrested for pushing his wife Shajeera, 30, a native of Punalur, into the Sasthamcotta lake on June 17, 2015, which ultimately led to her demise. Shajeera was Shihab’s second wife. They had got married just seven months before the incident.

“It is learnt that ever since they got married, Shihab subjected Shajeera to mental harassment and would often deride her for her complexion. He allegedly made derogatory remarks, insinuating that he received a white Maruti car as dowry and a dark-skinned wife,” said Kollam Crime Branch SP N Rajan.

“Around 3.30pm on June 17, 2015, Shihab took Shajeera to Munroe Island on a motorcycle on the pretext of buying fish. Around 6.30pm, they returned to Kallummoottil without buying fish. However, instead of heading home, Shihab, saying he had a headache, kept lingering at Sasthamcotta Kallummoottil boat jetty. Around 7.30pm, he allegedly pushed Shajeera into the lake,” Rajan said.

Shajeera was rescued by local residents and admitted to Padmavathi Hospital in Sasthamcotta. However, she remained unconscious and passed away three days later before the Sasthamcotta police, which had launched a probe based on a complaint by her family, could take her statement. With the police making little progress, the probe was handed over to the Kollam Crime Branch in 2017.

