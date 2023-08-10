Mannarasala Amma Umadevi Antharjanam passes away at 93

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Umadevi Antharjanam, the chief priest of Mannarasala Nagaraja temple, passed away on Wednesday morning. Serpent worship has been engrained in Kerala culture and Mannarasala Nagaraja temple is the biggest temple with snake god as the presiding deity. As per the tradition, the wife of the eldest member of the family is anointed as the chief priest of the temple.

Umadevi Antharjanam, 93, who was born to Subramanian Nampoothiri and Rukmini Devi of Chembakanelloor Illam at Manganam in Kottayam district became a part of the Mannarasala Illam in 1949 after M G Narayanan Namboothiri, a member of the family, married her.

She was anointed as the chief priest on October 24, 1993 after the demise of the previous chief priest Savithri Antharjanam. Though she was made the chief priest, Umadevi Antharjanam started performing the poojas only in 1995 after learning temple rituals. The cremation was held on the Illam premises late in the evening.

The temple is located at Haripad in Alappuzha district and is nestled inside a sacred grove spread over 16 acres of land. The temple has over one lakh idols of nagas along the pathway and inside the grove.The chief priest of the temple, known as Amma, performs special rituals on the auspicious days of Ayilyam and Maha Sivaratri. Thousands used to throng the temple seeking her darsan and blessings on auspicious days.Kerala has a long tradition of snake worship and there are hundreds of sacred groves across the state. The major temples dedicated to the serpent god are Mannarasala, Vettikottu and Pambinmekavu.

