‘Master of Mirth’ captured Alappuzha’s heritage in his flicks

From ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’ to  ‘Ladies and Gentleman’, the traditional charms that Alappuzha possessed were a favourite of the Siddique-Lal combination.

Published: 10th August 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

The old building in the Gujarati street of Alappuzha, which was the location of the film Vietnam Colony | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: As the ‘Master of Mirth’ leaves the stage, the heritage of Alappuzha will live long on the silver screen as the location of many of his most popular flicks. From ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’ to  ‘Ladies and Gentleman’, the traditional charms that the city possessed were a favourite of the Siddique-Lal combination.

According to A Kabir, a film production executive, the movie journey of the duo started as assistant directors of ‘Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu’, helmed by Fazil. “The chief location of the film was Udaya Studio, in Pathirappally. In ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’, the first scene has Saikumar praying in front of a shrine. The shrine near Udaya Studio was demolished a few years ago along with the studio. The location of ‘Vietnam Colony’ was Gujarathi Street and most of the film was shot in the street and in and around Alappuzha,” recounts Kabir.

The Urvasi Theatre office in ‘Ramji Rao...’ was shot at an old, traditional house in Kaithavana that was razed in 2015. It was after a long hunt involving Siddique, Lal and me that the house behind SD College was picked, says Kabir. The old copra kalam of Babu Oil Mills at Chungam Bridge was the location of ‘Ladies and Gentleman’, which featured Mohanlal.

Siddique believed his lucky location was Alappuzha and he made that clear in many interviews. The Brothers Hotel in Alappuzha hosted many film personalities including the duo. The No 19 room was Siddique’s favourite and he stayed there for months during shoots, Kabir said.  The key location of ‘Vietnam Colony’ was the copra kalam of Hanuman Traders in the New Bazar of Guajarati Street and mansions adjoining it. The mansions, constructed in the pre-Independence era, exuded an old-world charm that attracted the directors.

The buildings are now in a dilapidated state. The state government had plans to renovate them, by retaining their allure. But that project is yet to get going, said Dhruvkumar Pandya, a resident.

