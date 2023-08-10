Squads to keep a tab on waste management initiatives in Kerala

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to ensure high-quality waste management services and the scientific handling of waste, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) has taken the initiative to deploy enforcement squads for consistent monitoring and performance evaluation of local governing bodies throughout the state. These squads will be responsible for overseeing the various waste management initiatives implemented by these bodies as part of the ‘Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam’ (Waste-free New Kerala) campaign, which has set the ambitious goal of making Kerala a garbage-free state by 2024.

Recently, the LSGD issued an order to establish enforcement squads that will closely supervise activities such as door-to-door waste collection, proper segregation, appropriate storage of segregated waste, the functioning of decentralised waste management facilities including Thumboormuzhy units, sanitary waste disposal, and more.

This proactive measure by the LSGD is in line with Phase II of the campaign, set to conclude in November. The decision comes in the wake of a major fire incident at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, prompting the High Court to appoint three amicus curiae to oversee the state and local bodies’ actions towards the scientific management of waste. Consequently, the LSGD deployed 23 enforcement squads across the state to enforce compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016.

“The squads have already been identifying various violations related to waste management. Our efforts to enhance the collection of non-biodegradable waste have been rapidly progressing. This expansion naturally poses stress on the existing system. To optimise waste management, we need to identify bottlenecks and areas under pressure. The squads will evaluate the adequacy of material collection facilities and the operations of decentralised waste management units, reporting their findings. It is crucial to expand infrastructure and broaden coverage,”Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan,LSGD explained.

She mentioned that the department is considering reinforcing the enforcement squads due to their potential strain from their current responsibilities. “We have restructured the existing system, and addressing the need for additional resources is a priority,”she added. The squads will maintain ongoing surveillance of these activities and report their findings monthly to the district joint directors.Officials confirmed that these squads will monitor the actions undertaken by the Secretaries to address the identified issues.

