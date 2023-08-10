Home States Kerala

State has a clear road map for fiscal consolidation, says Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal

These measures include curbing foreign trips, air travel, telephone charges, officer  redeployment, vehicle purchases, and building renovations.

Published: 10th August 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister K N Balagopal (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is actively addressing its financial crisis by implementing measures to curtail expenses and enhance tax revenue, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Wednesday. These measures include curbing foreign trips, air travel, telephone charges, officer  redeployment, vehicle purchases, and building renovations.

“The government has a clear road map for fiscal consolidation. Special focus  would be made to ensure that the fiscal situation would not impede the development and welfare activities,” said the minister. Highlighting the government’s priorities, the minister underscored the emphasis on promoting investments that generate job  opportunities. He pointed out a noteworthy 50% increase in tax revenue collection within the state over the past two years.

Balagopal placed  responsibility on the Centre for incorrect policies that have led to a deficit of nearly Rs 15,000 crore due to reduced revenue  deficit grants for states and the absence of GST compensation.He cautioned that the state’s economy could face substantial  repercussions if the central government does not proceed to elevate the state’s borrowing limit.

The Central government recently  declined the state’s request to enhance the borrowing limit by 1%. Previously, states were permitted to borrow up to 5% of their GDP,  however, this was subsequently reduced to 3%. The state also held the Centre accountable for incorporating the debt of specialized  institutions like the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) into the overall debt of the state. 

