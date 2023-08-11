Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly sees heated exchange; Opposition boycotts proceedings 

Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan attempted to refer to the recent findings of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board, inviting stiff opposition from both the treasury benches and the Speaker. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly witnessed heated exchanges and ruckus leading to the Opposition boycotting the proceedings for the day, a rare sight during discussions on Bills. Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan attempted to refer to the recent findings of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board, inviting stiff opposition from both the treasury benches and the Speaker. 

Later speaking to the media outside the Assembly, Kuzhalnadan alleged that those who prevented him from speaking in the House were scared that he would bring up the issue involving CM’s daughter. Speaking during the discussion on the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023, Kuzhalnadan started off with the prevalence of corruption and went on to refer to the decision of Income Tax Interim Settlement Board. Soon speaker intervened, directing him to speak within the limits prescribed. 

A visibly angry speaker warned that the Assembly is not a place where ‘anything can be stated.’ He added that such remarks would be expunged from the records and also asked the media not to report the same. 

Kuzhalnadan’s move invited stiff opposition from the treasury benches too The ruling bench, led by ministers, who were initially caught by surprise by the lone attack from the Opposition MLA, despite his track record of raising corruption allegations against the CM’s daughter, soon joined forces to silence the MLA. 

Kuzhalnadan later defended his statements, arguing that he was merely reporting the findings of a quasi-judicial body and not making any personal accusations. “Who are you afraid of? Why are you so scared?” asked the MLA. The Opposition then boycotted further proceedings.

When the ruckus occurred, the CM, Leader of Opposition and the deputy leader were absent from the House. The UDF had earlier maintained tact in not bringing it up in the House. 

However, later addressing the media, Kuzhalnadan said it was a too important report to ignore. 
Kuzhalnadan insisted that he would go ahead with breach of privilege proceedings for curtailing his right to speak. 

