Kerala: First batch of 84 women gear up for rigorous firefighting training 

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Can a woman be a firefighter? Until a decade ago, the answer would have been in the negative in Kerala, as the government had never appointed a woman firefighter considering the immense physical and mental strain the job entailed.

However, things are set to change as the Thrissur-based Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Academy welcomes its first batch of Fire and Rescue Officers (FRO) comprising 84 women to mark the start of a six-month rigorous training programme.

The training begins on September 4. The candidates will undergo six months of basic training at the academy in Viyyur and another six months of station training at fire stations, mainly the district headquarters. The first six months of training includes academic and office training.

Though the department was looking forward to recruiting 100 women as FROs for both office and fieldwork, it could select only 84 based on their physical and mental abilities.

“Candidates who passed Plus-II appeared for the written examination for the FRO post,” said Arun Bhaskar, director, Civil Defence Academy.

Though the government had a plan to revise the curriculum for the batch of women candidates, no changes have been made as of now, he said, adding that the academic and physical training will be the same as that of male candidates. “Completing the swimming and other physical tests will be compulsory,” he said.

Meanwhile, immense technological advancements in firefighting means that though tough, the task will not be herculean for the newbies, Arun said, adding that this, coupled with the support from other seniors, will help the candidates to some extent.

He said the candidates will have to focus more on underwater rescue, well rescue and other similar rescue operations, as these would be challenging.

The government had in 2018 announced its decision to create the post of ‘firewomen’ in Kerala State Fire and Rescue Services. The announcement was made as part of the government’s effort to ensure gender equality and to enhance representation of women in all of the state’s forces.

