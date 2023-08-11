Opposition demands probe into controversy involving Kerala CM's daughter

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition UDF has demanded an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption of Act into the revelations about CM’s daughter T Veena allegedly receiving Rs 1.72 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) for consultancy services that were never provided. Addressing the media on Thursday, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan clarified why UDF decided not to raise the issue as an adjournment motion.

“The ITISB revelations have brought out a grievous charge of corruption involving Veena. The agreement between Exalogic company and CMRL was signed to legalise illegal funds. So it should be investigated under the sections of Prevention of Corruption Act,” he demanded. Satheesan said the opposition will decide on the legal course of action if the government does not act.

“It was revealed that Exalogic received a payment of Rs 1.72 crore without providing services to CMRL. The investigation has revealed that CMRL received no services from Exalogic or Veena. The company officials in their statement said that they hadn’t received the service and the software maintenance is carried out by others,” Satheesan said.

Satheesan justified the decision of the Opposition not to raise the issue during zero hour through an adjournment motion. Under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, corruption charges cannot be raised in the assembly. The speaker could at once dismiss the notice because it is not in accordance with the rules, he said. He also criticised the media for asking why the Opposition did not raise the subject inside the house.

“How can the media arrive at a conclusion that the Opposition was reluctant in raising the issue? We cannot raise it as an adjournment motion. Had it been raised as submission the media would have criticised us that we tried to dilute the gravity of the issue. The priority of the UDF is not decided by the media,” he said. However, Satheesan justified the act of UDF leaders receiving payment from the CMRL. “There is nothing wrong in receiving payments by UDF leaders.

For party work and organising large meetings, the party leaders usually receive funds from businessmen. The CMRL owner is not involved in the business of narcotics or smuggling. Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala received funds as authorised by the Congress party,” he said. IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty also justified receiving funds. “The party leaders had received funds. And receipts were also given,” he said.

‘UDF RECEIVED PAYMENTS FROM CMRL’

Satheesan justified the act of UDF leaders receiving payment from the CMRL. “There is nothing wrong in receiving payments by UDF leaders. For party work and organising large meetings, the leaders usually receive funds from businessmen,” he said

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition UDF has demanded an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption of Act into the revelations about CM’s daughter T Veena allegedly receiving Rs 1.72 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) for consultancy services that were never provided. Addressing the media on Thursday, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan clarified why UDF decided not to raise the issue as an adjournment motion. “The ITISB revelations have brought out a grievous charge of corruption involving Veena. The agreement between Exalogic company and CMRL was signed to legalise illegal funds. So it should be investigated under the sections of Prevention of Corruption Act,” he demanded. Satheesan said the opposition will decide on the legal course of action if the government does not act. “It was revealed that Exalogic received a payment of Rs 1.72 crore without providing services to CMRL. The investigation has revealed that CMRL received no services from Exalogic or Veena. The company officials in their statement said that they hadn’t received the service and the software maintenance is carried out by others,” Satheesan said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Satheesan justified the decision of the Opposition not to raise the issue during zero hour through an adjournment motion. Under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, corruption charges cannot be raised in the assembly. The speaker could at once dismiss the notice because it is not in accordance with the rules, he said. He also criticised the media for asking why the Opposition did not raise the subject inside the house. “How can the media arrive at a conclusion that the Opposition was reluctant in raising the issue? We cannot raise it as an adjournment motion. Had it been raised as submission the media would have criticised us that we tried to dilute the gravity of the issue. The priority of the UDF is not decided by the media,” he said. However, Satheesan justified the act of UDF leaders receiving payment from the CMRL. “There is nothing wrong in receiving payments by UDF leaders. For party work and organising large meetings, the party leaders usually receive funds from businessmen. The CMRL owner is not involved in the business of narcotics or smuggling. Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala received funds as authorised by the Congress party,” he said. IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty also justified receiving funds. “The party leaders had received funds. And receipts were also given,” he said. ‘UDF RECEIVED PAYMENTS FROM CMRL’ Satheesan justified the act of UDF leaders receiving payment from the CMRL. “There is nothing wrong in receiving payments by UDF leaders. For party work and organising large meetings, the leaders usually receive funds from businessmen,” he said