Home States Kerala

Puthuppally bypoll: Notification issued; 1.75 lakh voters on list

Polling will be held on September 5 from 7am and to 6pm and the counting will be held on September 8. 

Published: 11th August 2023 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of announcing September 5 as the date of the bypoll to the Puthuppally assembly constituency, the Election Commission issued the formal notification in this regard on Thursday. Chief Electoral Officer Kerala Sanjay Kaul informed that as on August 10, Puthuppally has 1,75,605 electors, including 89,897 females, 85,705 males and 3 third gender voters.

Changes to the voters list can be made till August 17. Candidates can file nominations from August 10 to August 17. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on August 18 and August 21 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Polling will be held on September 5 from 7am and to 6pm and the counting will be held on September 8. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puthuppally bypoll
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp