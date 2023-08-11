Puthuppally bypoll: Notification issued; 1.75 lakh voters on list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of announcing September 5 as the date of the bypoll to the Puthuppally assembly constituency, the Election Commission issued the formal notification in this regard on Thursday. Chief Electoral Officer Kerala Sanjay Kaul informed that as on August 10, Puthuppally has 1,75,605 electors, including 89,897 females, 85,705 males and 3 third gender voters.

Changes to the voters list can be made till August 17. Candidates can file nominations from August 10 to August 17. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on August 18 and August 21 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Polling will be held on September 5 from 7am and to 6pm and the counting will be held on September 8.

