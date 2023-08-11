Home States Kerala

Puthuppally bypoll: UDF defuses rebel movement

Thanks to the timely intervention of the Congress leadership, the UDF thwarted an apparent attempt by the LDF to entice a close associate of Oommen Chandy and field him as its own candidate.

Published: 11th August 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chandy Oommen arriving at St George Church in Puthuppally along with senior leader K C Joseph and others to attend a funeral on Wednesday | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Congress has effectively averted a potential crisis in the run-up to the by-election by skillfully addressing a rebel movement within its ranks against the UDF candidate, Chandy Oommen, in Puthuppally. Thanks to the timely intervention of the Congress state leadership, the UDF thwarted an apparent attempt by the LDF to entice a close associate of Oommen Chandy from the UDF camp and field him as its own candidate.

Amid the anticipation surrounding the announcement of the LDF candidate, rumours were rife on Wednesday evening that the LDF was considering nominating Nibu John, a district panchayat member of the Congress from the Puthuppally division, as its candidate. 

Though CPM state secretariat member and Minister V  N Vasavan refuted these claims, suspense persisted until Thursday morning. Ultimately, Nibu himself dispelled the speculation. In an interaction with reporters, Nibu revealed his lack of knowledge about any such developments and disclosed that he had never aspired to engage in parliamentary politics. “In fact, I never wished to be part of parliamentary politics, but Oommen Chandy sir insisted that I  contest in local body polls,” he told reporters.

Concurrently, UDF insiders revealed that Nibu contemplated a rebellion due to differences in opinions with Chandy Oommen. Nibu’s plan to address the media on Thursday and express dissent against Chandy was curtailed as a delegation of senior Congress leaders, including Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, engaged in discussions with him. After protracted negotiations throughout the night, Nibu met with the media early on Thursday morning to quash rumors of a rebellion.

