630 PHCs in Kerala upgraded to family health centres

Anna Jose

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government’s attempt to enhance the quality of health services for its citizens is on track. Out of a total of 886 primary health centres (PHCs) in the state, 630 have already been converted into family healthcare centres (FHCs).

The remaining 256 PHCs are also slated to undergo the transformation in the upcoming months. The primary goal of the project is to revamp existing PHCs, making them more comprehensive and user-friendly, thereby providing improved health services to the public.

According to an official with the department of health, the ambitious project is being taken up with the National Health Mission (NHM) funds and the state’s plan funds. “The Aardram Mission, carried out in three phases, received funds from NHM for the first phase and from the state plan fund for the subsequent two phases. The work on 638 centres has already been completed, while the remaining eight centres are yet to be inaugurated,” said the official. The Navakeralam Karma Padhathi, an initiative by the Government of Kerala, is entrusted with the monitoring of the work. Regular evaluations are conducted by a team headed by the chief secretary to track the progress of work and ensure coordination between departments, such as education and local governments.

“The project aims to standardise and streamline the health centres’ services, offering facilities like labs, pre-checks, pharmacies, mental health consultations, and more within the FHCs. By providing comprehensive health care services at the local level, the initiative aims to reduce the burden on major hospitals and promote better healthcare accessibility,” added the official.

The conversion of PHCs to FHCs began in 2017, with FHCs offering a broader range of medical facilities and services compared to traditional PHCs.

These include laboratory facilities, pre-check counselling, non-communicable disease clinics, and yoga and wellness centres, catering to the diverse health needs of the population.

Ultimately, the mission’s objective is to ensure that the people in the respective regions receive the best available primary health care services, promoting better health outcomes and overall well-being.

