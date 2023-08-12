Home States Kerala

Back as MP, Rahul to visit Wayanad today

Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan said the party has already made all arrangements to welcome the MP.

Published: 12th August 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. ( Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the first visit after being reinstated as MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday. The MP, who will be on a two-day visit, will be accorded a grand reception in Kalpetta by the Congress state leadership. The Lok Sabha Secretariat had on Monday revoked Rahul’s suspension, four months after he was disqualified and days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case over Modi surname remarks. 

During the visit, Rahul will attend various programmes in different parts of the constituency in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. The first event will be held near the New Bus Stand in Kalpetta at 3pm on Saturday, where Rahul will address the voters in the public meet organised by the KPCC. Rahul will also hand over keys of houses constructed under the Kaithangu Scheme — a project of the Congress party to construct houses to homeless people in Wayanad constituency — to beneficiaries on the occasion.

AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal, Tariq Anwar, party state president K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, MPs K Muraleedharan, M K Ragavan, Rajmohan Unnithan and N K Premachandran, IUML leader E T Muhammed Basheer, C P John, UDF MLAs, DCC presidents will attend the programme. On Sunday, Rahul will inaugurate the HT electricity connection of Nallurnad Ambedkar Memorial Cancer Centre, Mananthavady, at a function. Later, he will visit Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode district and inaugurate the Community Disability Centre at Kodanchery at 6.30pm. 

Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan said the party has already made all arrangements to welcome the MP. “Congress workers and voters in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency are happily waiting to meet Rahul. A grand reception will be given to him at Kalpetta, where at least 25,000 people are expected to participate,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Wayanad
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp