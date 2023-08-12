Back as MP, Rahul to visit Wayanad today

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the first visit after being reinstated as MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday. The MP, who will be on a two-day visit, will be accorded a grand reception in Kalpetta by the Congress state leadership. The Lok Sabha Secretariat had on Monday revoked Rahul’s suspension, four months after he was disqualified and days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case over Modi surname remarks.

During the visit, Rahul will attend various programmes in different parts of the constituency in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. The first event will be held near the New Bus Stand in Kalpetta at 3pm on Saturday, where Rahul will address the voters in the public meet organised by the KPCC. Rahul will also hand over keys of houses constructed under the Kaithangu Scheme — a project of the Congress party to construct houses to homeless people in Wayanad constituency — to beneficiaries on the occasion.

AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal, Tariq Anwar, party state president K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, MPs K Muraleedharan, M K Ragavan, Rajmohan Unnithan and N K Premachandran, IUML leader E T Muhammed Basheer, C P John, UDF MLAs, DCC presidents will attend the programme. On Sunday, Rahul will inaugurate the HT electricity connection of Nallurnad Ambedkar Memorial Cancer Centre, Mananthavady, at a function. Later, he will visit Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode district and inaugurate the Community Disability Centre at Kodanchery at 6.30pm.

Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan said the party has already made all arrangements to welcome the MP. “Congress workers and voters in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency are happily waiting to meet Rahul. A grand reception will be given to him at Kalpetta, where at least 25,000 people are expected to participate,” he said.

