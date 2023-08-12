Custodial death: IUML seeks removal of Malappuram SP

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Following the state government’s decision to entrust the Tanur custodial death investigation to the CBI, the IUML has demanded the removal of Malappuram SP Sujith Das. According to IUML sources, an impartial investigation into the death is possible only after removing the SP.

IUML leader N Samsudheen told TNIE that allowing the SP to remain in his post could increase risk of tampering with evidence. Thamir Jiffri, 30, from A R Nagar in Malappuram, died in police custody on August 1. The post-mortem report highlights injuries sustained when he was in custody. Presently, eight officers have been suspended in connection with the case.

Samsudheen said, “We raised the issue in the assembly. Regrettably, the government is yet to take appropriate action against the SP. We suspect the possibility of the SP’s involvement or knowledge in the custodial torture. To facilitate an unhindered investigation by the CBI, we firmly demand the removal of Malappuram SP.”

He also warned that if the government does not take action against the SP, IUML will launch a series of protests.

IUML MLA K P A Majeed said the demand for the SP’s removal, for the sake of a just probe is endorsed by UDF. “We anticipate an order from the government soon to relieve the SP of his duties. The government is likely to heed to our demand,” Majeed said.

“This appears to be a planned murder. Thamir endured savage assaults during custody. The FIR pertaining to the narcotic case against him was surprisingly registered posthumously,” Shamsudeen said.

