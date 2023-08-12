Kerala: Expat kills wife over suspicion of infidelity, surrenders before police

By Express News Service

THRISSUR : An expat, who recently returned from the UAE, murdered his wife by hitting her on the head with an iron rod while she was asleep. The deceased is Suli, 46, of Cherur in Thrissur. Her husband Unnikrishnan has been taken into police custody.

Unnikrishnan returned home on August 8. The police said Unnikrishnan suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. There was also a financial dispute between the couple and this might have prompted the accused to commit the crime, the police said. After murdering his wife, Unnikrishnan surrendered before the police. “The incident happened when the victim was asleep. We have recovered the iron rod which the accused used to kill her. When we arrived at the couple’s home, Suli was lying in a pool of blood.

Though she was taken to a Medical College Hospital, she was declared dead. Unnikrishnan’s arrest has been recorded,” said Viyyur inspector Byju K C. Division councillor Villi Jijo said, “Suli had sought my help for submitting various documents for her daughter to get admission to a college in Delhi. She looked after the house on her own.”

Though the couple had been staying at Cheroor for the past 10 years, they hardly had any connections with their neighbours, she said. Their daughter is studying Fashion Technology in Delhi, while their 19-year-old son is a student at the Chalakudy Government Polytechnic Institute. “We were all shocked to hear the news. The couple’s son was present at the house when the incident happened,” Villi said.

