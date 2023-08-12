Home States Kerala

Kerala: Expat kills wife over suspicion of infidelity, surrenders before police

Police said Unnikrishnan suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair.

Published: 12th August 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Unnikrishnan, The deceased is Suli,

By Express News Service

THRISSUR : An expat, who recently returned from the UAE, murdered his wife by hitting her on the head with an iron rod while she was asleep. The deceased is Suli, 46, of Cherur in Thrissur. Her husband Unnikrishnan has been taken into police custody.

Unnikrishnan returned home on August 8. The police said Unnikrishnan suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. There was also a financial dispute between the couple and this might have prompted the accused to commit the crime, the police said. After murdering his wife, Unnikrishnan surrendered before the police. “The incident happened when the victim was asleep. We have recovered the iron rod which the accused used to kill her. When we arrived at the couple’s home, Suli was lying in a pool of blood.

Though she was taken to a Medical College Hospital, she was declared dead. Unnikrishnan’s arrest has been recorded,” said Viyyur inspector Byju K C. Division councillor Villi Jijo said, “Suli had sought my help for submitting various documents for her daughter to get admission to a college in Delhi. She looked after the house on her own.”

Though the couple had been staying at Cheroor for the past 10 years, they hardly had any connections with their neighbours, she said. Their daughter is studying Fashion Technology in Delhi, while their 19-year-old son is a student at the Chalakudy Government Polytechnic Institute. “We were all shocked to hear the news. The couple’s son was present at the house when the incident happened,” Villi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp