Kerala’s IT sector has achieved unprecedented growth, says CM Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s IT sector is surging towards unparalleled accomplishments,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. In a Facebook post, Vijayan drew a comparison between the IT exports, job creation, and IT infrastructure growth during his tenure from 2016 to 2023 and the previous UDF government’s tenure from 2011 to 2016.

Vijayan revealed that during 2016-23, IT exports from Kerala reached an impressive `85,540 crore, a substantial increase from the `34,123 crore recorded during 2011-16. While 26,000 jobs were generated in the 2011-16 period, an impressive 62,000 jobs were created during 2016-23. The growth in IT built-up space during 2016-23 was marked by 7,344,527 sq. ft., a significant rise from the 4,575,000 sq. ft. witnessed during 2011-16, he shared.

“The resurgence of the IT sector can be attributed to the innovative projects spearheaded by the LDF government with unwavering determination. Throughout this period, Kerala successfully attracted national and international companies to our IT parks by implementing a robust marketing system and offering comprehensive infrastructure support without any compromises,” Vijayan asserted.

He went on to emphasise that the government is actively advancing initiatives that will propel the IT sector to even greater excellence. “Progress is being made to establish 20 small IT parks based on 5G technology along the national highway from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram. Preliminary approval has been granted for establishing IT spaces ranging from 5000 to 50,000 sq. ft. away from the main three IT parks, utilising the facilities. Additionally, the Quad, a mini-township project in Technocity (Technopark Phase-IV), is being expedited,” Vijayan stated. Further highlighting the government’s focus, Vijayan expressed the administration’s determination to transform Kerala into a knowledge economy.

