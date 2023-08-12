Minister Riyas fudged figures in election affidavit, says Kuzhalnadan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has come out against Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas in the controversy related to the IT settlement of Cochin Minerals and Rutile (CMRL). In the election affidavit filed by Minister Riyas, the money received by his wife T Veena from CMRL was not mentioned, Kuzhalnadan told reporters at the KPCC office in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

He also alleged that the CPM is now afraid of Pinarayi Vijayan. According to the Income Tax Settlement Board (ITISB) figures, Veena received Rs 15 lakh in 2017-18, and Rs 19 lakh in 2018-19 for software services rendered to CMRL. In 2019-20, Exalogic was given Rs 21 lakh and Veena received Rs 40 lakh in the same year from CMRL.

However, in the affidavit submitted by Riyas at the time of the assembly election, it was stated that in 2017-18 Veena had a total income of Rs 10.42 lakh instead of Rs 15 lakh as suggested by the ITISB findings. And in 2019-20, as per the affidavit of Riyas, the income of Veena was Rs 30.72 lakh. However, in the ITISB findings it was stated as Rs 40 lakh”, he said.

Since the CPM secretariat had endorsed the chief minister’s daughter, it will have to explain how the disparity occurred, Kuzhalnadan said. “Even if the speaker switches off my mike and prevents me from speaking in the assembly I cannot be silenced. The CPM leadership had asked Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to make a statement that the party was not responsible for his sons’ actions. The opposition does not fear Pinarayi Vijayan”, he added.

Sudheeran seeks judicial probe

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran has demanded a judicial probe into the revelation that political leaders received money from the CMRL. “The CMRL had told the ITISB that it had given the money to political leaders to pacify the protest against environmental destruction. It cannot be agreed at any point. It is immoral. The details should be brought out,” Sudheeran told TNIE.

However, there is indignation among the workers and leaders about Congress’ failure to raise the issue of CM’s daughter receiving a huge amount in the name of consultation even though the company revealed that it did not receive any service in return. They point out that by the time the assembly convenes after the Puthuppally by-election, the issue will fade into oblivion. Although the A- I groups are not happy with the way in which Kuzhalnadan tried to raise the issue in the assembly and later at a press conference at the KPCC office on Friday, he has the backing of K Sudhakaran, it is learnt.

CONG CAMP DIVIDED, SAYS BALAN

Senior CPM leader A K Balan came down heavily on the UDF over the IT revelations issue on Friday. Balan alleged that there’s a difference of opinion among the Congress leaders over the issue. Though the Congress is trying to target Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter, there’s another angle to the whole issue, he said.

“Why didn’t the Opposition raise the allegations as an adjournment motion in the assembly? They are scared of the chief minister’s reply. Of the 41 UDF MLAs, only four were present when Kuzhalnadan tried to raise the issue in House,” said Balan. He further alleged that the controversy was raised with a specific agenda. The Kerala society will treat it with utmost contempt, Balan added. Balan also alleged that certain Congress leaders were trying to drag Oommen Chandy’s name into the issue.



