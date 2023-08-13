Aby from Kollam gives voice to a bygone era with his antique radios

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Close your eyes and imagine a simpler era... When the crackling warmth of a radio broadcast had the power to transport listeners to distant worlds. Aby Isaac, a 38-year-old state government employee, takes us on a captivating journey back in time. Nestled in his quaint abode in Kundara, Kollam, Aby’s passion for the vintage echoes through his remarkable collection of over 400 antique radios and tape recorders. It all began with an uncle gifted eight-year-old Aby a tape recorder-cum-radio set. The moment he laid eyes on that device, his heart danced to a tune that refuses to die despite technology’s unwavering evolution.

“I was eight years old when my uncle presented me a tape recorder-cum-radio set. I was instantly captivated by its allure. As time has marched on, tape recorders and radios made way to the digital revolution, but my passion for the antiques remains steadfast,” says Aby, who works in the agriculture department.

Stepping into Aby’s world is like entering a time capsule, where each device whispers tales of a bygone era. Classics from the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s have found their way into Aby’s collection, adorning a dedicated room in his house.

Vintage valve radios bear the prestigious emblem of Philips, including the illustrious Prince Deluxe Transistor and the venerable Skipper. Then there are elusive gems: a GEC Valve radio, a Murphy Mayflower radio set, the Blaupunkt Frankfurt Car Radio, the Regal HMV radio sets, and over a hundred National Panasonic radio sets.

But, Aby’s ardour doesn’t end with radios. A treasure trove of over 5,000 ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Tharagani’ music cassettes serenade his passion. From soulful Malayalam melodies to the rhythmic beats of Hindi and English music, each cassette is a symphony of memories. With a twinkle in his eye, Aby divulges his sourcing method.

“Radio will forever hold my heart. The radio sets and cassettes remind me of the cherished days of my childhood. Most of my treasured radios were acquired from the grey markets of Madurai and Chennai. Along this journey, I have made friends who helped me secure iconic sets. People from every corner of the state come to bear witness to these classics,” he says.

With dreams as grand as his collection, Aby envisions a museum in his native village where his meticulously preserved relics can be showcased.

“My collection is a labour of love that demands constant attention. Replacement parts might be available, but they come with a hefty price tag. Yet, somehow, I’ve managed to keep the fire alive,” Aby says with steadfast optimism.

KOLLAM: Close your eyes and imagine a simpler era... When the crackling warmth of a radio broadcast had the power to transport listeners to distant worlds. Aby Isaac, a 38-year-old state government employee, takes us on a captivating journey back in time. Nestled in his quaint abode in Kundara, Kollam, Aby’s passion for the vintage echoes through his remarkable collection of over 400 antique radios and tape recorders. It all began with an uncle gifted eight-year-old Aby a tape recorder-cum-radio set. The moment he laid eyes on that device, his heart danced to a tune that refuses to die despite technology’s unwavering evolution. “I was eight years old when my uncle presented me a tape recorder-cum-radio set. I was instantly captivated by its allure. As time has marched on, tape recorders and radios made way to the digital revolution, but my passion for the antiques remains steadfast,” says Aby, who works in the agriculture department. Stepping into Aby’s world is like entering a time capsule, where each device whispers tales of a bygone era. Classics from the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s have found their way into Aby’s collection, adorning a dedicated room in his house. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vintage valve radios bear the prestigious emblem of Philips, including the illustrious Prince Deluxe Transistor and the venerable Skipper. Then there are elusive gems: a GEC Valve radio, a Murphy Mayflower radio set, the Blaupunkt Frankfurt Car Radio, the Regal HMV radio sets, and over a hundred National Panasonic radio sets. But, Aby’s ardour doesn’t end with radios. A treasure trove of over 5,000 ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Tharagani’ music cassettes serenade his passion. From soulful Malayalam melodies to the rhythmic beats of Hindi and English music, each cassette is a symphony of memories. With a twinkle in his eye, Aby divulges his sourcing method. “Radio will forever hold my heart. The radio sets and cassettes remind me of the cherished days of my childhood. Most of my treasured radios were acquired from the grey markets of Madurai and Chennai. Along this journey, I have made friends who helped me secure iconic sets. People from every corner of the state come to bear witness to these classics,” he says. With dreams as grand as his collection, Aby envisions a museum in his native village where his meticulously preserved relics can be showcased. “My collection is a labour of love that demands constant attention. Replacement parts might be available, but they come with a hefty price tag. Yet, somehow, I’ve managed to keep the fire alive,” Aby says with steadfast optimism.