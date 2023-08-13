Home States Kerala

Burnt body parts found scattered across field in Kerala, probe underway

The locals spotted a pair of burnt legs in a field near Naduvannur Road in Urallor and immediately alerted the police.

Published: 13th August 2023 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Death, murder

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Online Desk

A burnt body was found in the fields of Urallor in Koyilandi by people in the locality on Sunday morning, as per media reports.

The victim has been identified as Rajeev, a painter.

At 7 am, the locals spotted a pair of burnt legs in a field near Naduvannur Road in Urallor and immediately alerted the police.

The police searched for the remaining body parts using a drone.

The other parts were found fully burnt.

There is an uninhabited house in the area of the incident. Although there is a CCTV camera on its premises, police say it’s not in working condition.

After inquest procedures, the body will be moved to the medical college for post-mortem, police said.

How the death occurred, was it a murder or a suicide – all these details are still unclear. “We can come to further conclusions only after the post-mortem,” Kannur City Police Commissioner told media.

The victim was a resident of Koyilandi for more than 30 years now. Rajeev, married twice, has two children from his first marriage. Both his children are married. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
burnt body Kerala mystery death Kerala death charred body Kerala crime Koyilandi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp