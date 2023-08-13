Burnt body parts found scattered across field in Kerala, probe underway
The locals spotted a pair of burnt legs in a field near Naduvannur Road in Urallor and immediately alerted the police.
A burnt body was found in the fields of Urallor in Koyilandi by people in the locality on Sunday morning, as per media reports.
The victim has been identified as Rajeev, a painter.
The police searched for the remaining body parts using a drone.
The other parts were found fully burnt.
There is an uninhabited house in the area of the incident. Although there is a CCTV camera on its premises, police say it’s not in working condition.
After inquest procedures, the body will be moved to the medical college for post-mortem, police said.
How the death occurred, was it a murder or a suicide – all these details are still unclear. “We can come to further conclusions only after the post-mortem,” Kannur City Police Commissioner told media.
The victim was a resident of Koyilandi for more than 30 years now. Rajeev, married twice, has two children from his first marriage. Both his children are married.