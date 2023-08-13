Home States Kerala

Busy with rejig, Youth Congress in spectator’s role in Kerala's Puthuppally

The YC fears that its role has been reduced to that of a mere spectator.

Published: 13th August 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When major political parties have deputed their youth wings for campaigning in the Puthuppally by-election, the state Youth Congress has been left in a quandary as its national leadership has decided to go ahead with the organisational election in the state. 

The YC state committee which met on Thursday unanimously appealed to its national president B V Srinivas to postpone the organisational election in view of the bypoll. However, in response, the national leadership has put on hold the organisational election process in Kottayam district only. 

With CPM fielding DYFI central committee member Jaick C Thomas for the third time and asking youth wing leaders to focus on Puthuppally, the YC leaders and workers are busy canvassing votes to capture organisational power in their respective home districts.

Though state Congress president K Sudhakaran informed the AICC about the situation after the YC leaders sought his intervention, the national leadership went forward with its decision to conduct polls. “The Congress leadership entrusted each of us with many responsibilities in Puthuppally.  However, we were forced to go back to our districts after the national leadership decided to go ahead with the election. It will result in a huge setback to the Congress in the by-election if the KPCC leadership does not intervene,” a YC office-bearer told TNIE. 

Like the LDF candidate, Chandy Oommen also comes from his party’s youth outfit. He was part of the YC’s outreach cell. As youths constitute a major chunk of voters, the YC has a crucial role in reaching out to them. Thousands of DYFI workers have started campaigning for their candidate through outreach programmes. The YC fears that its role has been reduced to that of a mere spectator. Though the leaders appealed to the AICC secretary in charge of the state YC, Krishnan, a favourable decision has not been taken yet.

“The leaders sitting in north India have no idea of what a bypoll means in Kerala”, another YC office-bearer said. “Imagine a situation where thousands of DYFI workers are camping in Puthuppally while YC workers are busy adding membership in their districts,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp