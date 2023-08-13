Busy with rejig, Youth Congress in spectator’s role in Kerala's Puthuppally

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When major political parties have deputed their youth wings for campaigning in the Puthuppally by-election, the state Youth Congress has been left in a quandary as its national leadership has decided to go ahead with the organisational election in the state.

The YC state committee which met on Thursday unanimously appealed to its national president B V Srinivas to postpone the organisational election in view of the bypoll. However, in response, the national leadership has put on hold the organisational election process in Kottayam district only.

With CPM fielding DYFI central committee member Jaick C Thomas for the third time and asking youth wing leaders to focus on Puthuppally, the YC leaders and workers are busy canvassing votes to capture organisational power in their respective home districts.

Though state Congress president K Sudhakaran informed the AICC about the situation after the YC leaders sought his intervention, the national leadership went forward with its decision to conduct polls. “The Congress leadership entrusted each of us with many responsibilities in Puthuppally. However, we were forced to go back to our districts after the national leadership decided to go ahead with the election. It will result in a huge setback to the Congress in the by-election if the KPCC leadership does not intervene,” a YC office-bearer told TNIE.

Like the LDF candidate, Chandy Oommen also comes from his party’s youth outfit. He was part of the YC’s outreach cell. As youths constitute a major chunk of voters, the YC has a crucial role in reaching out to them. Thousands of DYFI workers have started campaigning for their candidate through outreach programmes. The YC fears that its role has been reduced to that of a mere spectator. Though the leaders appealed to the AICC secretary in charge of the state YC, Krishnan, a favourable decision has not been taken yet.

“The leaders sitting in north India have no idea of what a bypoll means in Kerala”, another YC office-bearer said. “Imagine a situation where thousands of DYFI workers are camping in Puthuppally while YC workers are busy adding membership in their districts,” he said.

