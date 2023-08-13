Calicut University secures Rs 10.78-crore Central govt grant for research on renewable fuel

Home States Kerala

The primary objective of the research initiative is to bring down the reliance on fossil fuels while simultaneously working to mitigate the emission of greenhouse gases. 

Representational image of Calicut University.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Calicut University has achieved a significant milestone by winning a substantial research grant from the Central government worth Rs 10.78 crore. The amount has been sanctioned for conducting extensive research focused on catalyst-aided hydrogen generation, the safe storage of hydrogen and other renewable fuels, utilising specially designed molecules and materials. The grant has been awarded under the ‘Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) scheme’ initiated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi.

The research team with Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M K Jayaraj

The research will extend over a period of four years. Prof Abraham Joseph, a member of the research team, said, “If the research endeavour proves successful, we intend to pursue further research grants from the Central government.”

The grant was awarded by the DST following a comprehensive assessment of the university’s research potential, its ranking in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), and the merits of the submitted research proposal. A team consisting of Prof Abraham Joseph, Prof Rajeev S Menon, and Prof Fazalurahman from the Department of Chemistry, and Prof Shibu E S from the Department of Nanoscience and Technology, represented the university during the final proposal presentation held at the University of Gauhati, Assam. 

Acknowledging the successful outcome, the team members said, “Our accomplishment owes much to the proactive measures undertaken by Vice-Chancellor M K Jayaraj in fortifying the research ecosystem on our campus.”

