CPM comes to defence of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, family over I-T board revelations

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM’s central leadership has come to the defence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in light of revelations by the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB) that have enveloped the party in a fresh controversy. The CPM state secretariat meeting on Saturday proceeded to endorse the position. The opposition UDF has already declared that it had no intention to backtrack on the issue.

The press meet addressed by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan — who had earlier clashed with Pinarayi over his daughter Veena Vijayan’s reported influence in the state administration — in which he raised more allegations pushed the CPM into a corner. Mathew put the CM’s son-in-law Mohamed Riyas in the dock, saying the minister had withheld information of Veena’s assets from his election affidavit. CPM was dealt another blow when Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan demanded an inquiry against Veena under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly receiving regular payouts from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) without rendering any service.

The CPM central leadership gave its nod for the state unit to defend the CM after it was briefed of the situation. The party also questioned the ITISB’s revelations. It is of the view that these are a follow-up to previous allegations against the CM’s office that had resulted in the intervention of the Enforcement Directorate.

“The intention of the ITISB itself raises questions. The whole matter under the consideration of the board is an issue related to the CMRL. We believe that the manner in which they dragged the CM’s name into the settlement order is not genuine. We suspect a conspiracy. This is not just about Veena. This is politically motivated. They had tried to pin down the CM in every way possible. But they have failed,” senior leader S Ramachandran Pillai told TNIE.

The party also suspects that the BJP-led government is setting the stage for another offensive using central agencies. Leaders held that the state Congress is helping the BJP by raising a non-issue.

Ever since the row arose, CPM secretary M V Govindan and CPM central secretariat member A K Balan had lost their cool. Many a time, the two leaders put the blame on the media, especially Govindan, who has made it a point to snap at the media. The Opposition feels that this is a ploy of Govindan to raise his voice, emulating Pinarayi, when taking questions from the media so that they feel intimidated. It was a similar situation in Kottayam on Saturday when he came there to announce the candidature of Jaick C Thomas as LDF candidate in the Puthupally bypoll.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan said there was nothing illegal in the transaction between Veena and CMRL. “Two firms have the right to make transactions based on a legal agreement between them. Moreover, they have paid tax on the transactions as well. However, some sections of the media were trying to create a controversy with the intention of targeting the CM,” he said.

