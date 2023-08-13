Home States Kerala

Denial of treatment to Oommen Chandy: UDF elated over LDF’s U-turn

These leaders had held excellent rapport with Oommen Chandy.

Chandy Oommen, son of late former chief minister Oommen Chandy (R). (File Photo)

By Cynthia Chandran
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With CPM secretary M V Govindan correcting K Anilkumar’s stand on launching a personalised attack against UDF candidate Chandy Oommen in Puthupally byelection, the Opposition camp is a relieved lot. The crucial decision came on the day the CPM Kottayam district committee announced Jaick C Thomas as the party candidate against Chandy Oommen. The UDF camp is upbeat on improving Oommen Chandy’s all-time record margin of 33,255 votes against CPM candidate Suja Susan George in the 2011 assembly election.

A day after CPM Kottayam district secretariat member Anil Kumar raised allegations against Chandy Oommen over denial of treatment to former CM, it drew widespread criticism from all quarters. It is learned that even a section of Left leaders were upset about Anil Kumar’s claims. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan outrightly came out with a clarification rejecting Anil Kumar’s allegations. Kottayam legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan told TNIE that the CPM decision was on expected lines as the party leadership will not endorse personalised attacks against Oommen Chandy and his family.

“The CPM leadership realised that the ploy to target Chandy’s family will only backfire. I am curious to know what action the CPM leadership will take against the leader who raised false allegations against Chandy’s family,” said Thiruvanchoor.

With the UDF announcing its candidate first, Chandy Oommen has definitely made strides in the campaigning ahead of Jaick. Initially, a section of local Congress leaders had kept away from Chandy Oommen’s campaign. 

These leaders had held excellent rapport with Oommen Chandy. A senior Congress MP told TNIE that this happened because the veteran leader’s family had allegedly denied permission for them to visit him during his hospital stint in Bengaluru. 

But he exuded confidence that it is a trivial issue which would be addressed soon. Even though it is too early for the UDF camp to set a victory margin for Chandy Oommen, they have decided to wait for two more weeks so that the campaign reaches a crescendo.

