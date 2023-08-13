Disciplinary action awaits Kerala police officers for violating traffic rules 

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rising instances of traffic rule violations committed by police officers, as detected by new AI-enabled cameras, have prompted the department to address this issue and caution its personnel against setting a negative example. To combat the trend of police officers violating traffic regulations while utilising department vehicles, the state police force has taken a proactive stance by implementing robust measures against officers found in violation. In an endeavour to preserve discipline and uphold established rules, the police department has made its position unequivocally clear to its officers.

Going forward, failing to adhere to traffic regulations, particularly the failure to wear seat belts by both driver and accompanying officer, will be deemed a breach of discipline. It has been conveyed to the force that rigorous disciplinary action will be pursued against those who choose to disregard the established protocols.

This step comes in response to notices issued by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) to the State Police Chief regarding instances of department vehicles flouting traffic rules. Given that the State Police Chief is responsible for the police vehicles, the notices were directed to the Police Headquarters. While official figures regarding the number of violations detected through AI-enabled cameras have not been disclosed by senior officials, sources have indicated that numerous cases have been identified in each police district.

A significant portion of these infractions pertains to officers not wearing seat belts. In light of the escalating frequency of reported traffic violations noted by the MVD, the Police Headquarters has instructed district police chiefs to treat this issue with the utmost seriousness.

One of the district police chiefs has issued a circular to his subordinates, a copy of which has been obtained by Express. The circular highlights the numerous notices from the MVD received by the state police chief, demanding fines for these offenses. It underscores how these transgressions by police personnel tarnish the department’s reputation and cannot be tolerated as recurring incidents.

The circular firmly warns officers of severe disciplinary consequences should such misconduct be repeated. Furthermore, the heads of units and officers responsible for the vehicles have been directed to pay special attention to this matter. They are tasked with guiding the drivers and accompanying officers to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and ensure compliance with the rules.

TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS ON RISE

While official figures regarding the number of violations detected through AI-enabled cameras have not been disclosed by senior officials, sources have indicated that numerous cases have been identified in each police district.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rising instances of traffic rule violations committed by police officers, as detected by new AI-enabled cameras, have prompted the department to address this issue and caution its personnel against setting a negative example. To combat the trend of police officers violating traffic regulations while utilising department vehicles, the state police force has taken a proactive stance by implementing robust measures against officers found in violation. In an endeavour to preserve discipline and uphold established rules, the police department has made its position unequivocally clear to its officers. Going forward, failing to adhere to traffic regulations, particularly the failure to wear seat belts by both driver and accompanying officer, will be deemed a breach of discipline. It has been conveyed to the force that rigorous disciplinary action will be pursued against those who choose to disregard the established protocols. This step comes in response to notices issued by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) to the State Police Chief regarding instances of department vehicles flouting traffic rules. Given that the State Police Chief is responsible for the police vehicles, the notices were directed to the Police Headquarters. While official figures regarding the number of violations detected through AI-enabled cameras have not been disclosed by senior officials, sources have indicated that numerous cases have been identified in each police district. A significant portion of these infractions pertains to officers not wearing seat belts. In light of the escalating frequency of reported traffic violations noted by the MVD, the Police Headquarters has instructed district police chiefs to treat this issue with the utmost seriousness. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); One of the district police chiefs has issued a circular to his subordinates, a copy of which has been obtained by Express. The circular highlights the numerous notices from the MVD received by the state police chief, demanding fines for these offenses. It underscores how these transgressions by police personnel tarnish the department’s reputation and cannot be tolerated as recurring incidents. The circular firmly warns officers of severe disciplinary consequences should such misconduct be repeated. Furthermore, the heads of units and officers responsible for the vehicles have been directed to pay special attention to this matter. They are tasked with guiding the drivers and accompanying officers to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and ensure compliance with the rules. TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS ON RISE While official figures regarding the number of violations detected through AI-enabled cameras have not been disclosed by senior officials, sources have indicated that numerous cases have been identified in each police district.