Kerala's Mappilapattu singer Faseela no more

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Vilayil Faseela, known for her contribution in popularising Mappilapattu worldwide, passed away in Kozhikode on Saturday. Faseela, 63, suffered a heart attack at her residence at Velliparamba, which eventually led to her death, informed family members.

The late 80s was the golden era for Faseela, who had sung several songs to the compositions of noted music creators back then.

In her career spanning over four decades, Faseela has rendered more than 5,000 Mappilapattu songs. Her collaboration with Vadakkumkara Mohammed Kutty (V M Kutty) was also appreciated widely.

Earlier known as Vilayil Valsala, a Hindu, she converted to Islam after marrying Kutty. She was going through a difficult phase in her life after V M Kutty passed away in 2021. Born at Vilayil in Eranad, Malappuram, Faseela started her career in Mappilapattu in 1970. She was studying in fifth standard when she got the opportunity to sing her first Mappilapattu.

Later she gave voice to mellifluous songs like Makkathe Rajathiyay..., Kalburuki Karanjonnu..., Muthilum Mutholi..., Mailanchi Kombodichu..., Padavikalathereyulla..., Manavatti..., Puthukkaminakkam..., Chithira Pathini..., Aadee Periyavan... and many more.

KOZHIKODE: Vilayil Faseela, known for her contribution in popularising Mappilapattu worldwide, passed away in Kozhikode on Saturday. Faseela, 63, suffered a heart attack at her residence at Velliparamba, which eventually led to her death, informed family members. The late 80s was the golden era for Faseela, who had sung several songs to the compositions of noted music creators back then. In her career spanning over four decades, Faseela has rendered more than 5,000 Mappilapattu songs. Her collaboration with Vadakkumkara Mohammed Kutty (V M Kutty) was also appreciated widely. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Earlier known as Vilayil Valsala, a Hindu, she converted to Islam after marrying Kutty. She was going through a difficult phase in her life after V M Kutty passed away in 2021. Born at Vilayil in Eranad, Malappuram, Faseela started her career in Mappilapattu in 1970. She was studying in fifth standard when she got the opportunity to sing her first Mappilapattu. Later she gave voice to mellifluous songs like Makkathe Rajathiyay..., Kalburuki Karanjonnu..., Muthilum Mutholi..., Mailanchi Kombodichu..., Padavikalathereyulla..., Manavatti..., Puthukkaminakkam..., Chithira Pathini..., Aadee Periyavan... and many more.