KSRTC has no right to divert staff pension contribution: Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by the KSRTC against a Single Judge’s directive to remit the employees’ and employer’s contribution to the National Pension Scheme and the contribution to State Life Insurance Policy and Group Insurance Accounts to the respective heads. The Single Judge found that there was no justification for not remitting the amounts to the National Pension Scheme, once the employees’ contribution to the same has been deducted from their salary.

Dismissing the appeal, the Division Bench said that there was ‘no infirmity or illegality in the judgment of a Single Judge, to interfere with the same.’

The Division Bench said that as rightly held by the Single Judge, once such deductions are effected, the corporation is statutorily bound to remit it to the Contributory Pension Scheme. Non-remittance of funds, after effecting the deduction could indicate a diversion of the same for some other purposes of the corporation, which can hardly be justified.

The corporation has no right to meet its financial obligation by utilising the employees’ contribution to the National Pension Scheme.

Therefore, even if the financial plight propounded by the corporation is liable to be considered, the same could not provide any justifiable ground for non-remittance of the employee’s contribution to the National Pension Scheme, said the Bench.

