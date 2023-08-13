Nine cops from Kerala chosen for Union home minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine Kerala police personnel have been chosen for the year’s Union home minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation. The officers selected for the prestigious award are SPs R Ilango, Vaibhav Saxena and D Shilpa, additional SP Zulfiqer M K, DySPs P Rajkumar and J K Dinil, inspectors K R Biju and P Harilal and sub-inspector Sajan K.

Ilango is currently the SP of the Technical Intelligence Section in the State Special Branch. He has served as the district police chief in Kollam Rural and Kannur City.

Presently, Vaibhav is the Kasaragod district police chief. He has earlier served as AIG at police headquarters and deputy police commissioner of Thiruvananthapuram city.

Shilpa, on the other hand, is now serving as Thiruvananthapuram rural district police chief. She has held the posts of Kottayam district police chief and woman battalion commandant.

Zulfiqer is currently the Thiruvananthapuram rural additional SP. He has previously held positions as DYSP of Nedumangad and Pathanamthitta Special Branch.

P Rajkumar, who is Kochi city assistant commissioner, has served as DYSP at Sasthamkotta and inspector in Vigilance and Special Branch. Dinil is currently the assistant commissioner of administration at the state Special Branch headquarters. He has held positions as DCRB assistant commissioner in Thiruvananthapuram City, Ernakulam City and Kozhikode City, Fort assistant commissioner and Nedumangad DySP.

Biju is an inspector at Chavara police station and has previously served as an inspector in Fort, Neyyattinkara and Sreekaryam stations in Thiruvananthapuram. Harilal is an inspector at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College police station. Sajan is presently a Sub-Inspector with the Crime Branch in Thiruvananthapuram Rural.

