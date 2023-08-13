Ordeal gains global attention, Kerala’s jumbos turn celebrities

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: They largely lived an anonymous life, roaming around Kerala’s forests, bathing in cool streams. However, their occasional forays into human habitats for food led to complaints by farmers, prompting forest officials to tranquilise and capture them.

Following intense media coverage of their ordeal, Kerala’s wild jumbos – Arikomban of Chinnakkanal in Idukki, PT 7 of Mundur, later renamed Dhoni, and Peelandi Chandru of Attappadi (both in Palakkad) – shot to fame.

Reports of their misery melted hearts. The trials and tribulations faced by the jumbos also triggered debates on the ever rising human-elephant conflicts in Kerala.

Arikomban was captured on April 29 after a long legal battle. Farmers in Chinnakkanal had sought its capture, terming it a threat. The rice-loving jumbo used to raid ration shops. It was also alleged — though not proven — that it killed seven people. The forest department mobilised 150 people, including the rapid response team, to track and tranquilise the jumbo.

Arikomban

It was darted six times, radio-collared and later released in Periyar Tiger Reserve, around 80 km away from Chinnakkanal.On May 27, Arikomban entered Cumbum in Tamil Nadu. On June 5, it was tranquilised by the TN forest department, and shifted to Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

“Anayirangal in Chinnakanal is a natural wild elephant habitat. It was encroached by farmers over the past 30 years. In 2001, the then A K Antony government housed 301 tribals in the region following protests. However, most families left following frequent elephant incursions. The area was converted into a human settlement ignoring the report by former DFO Prakriti Srivastava,” said animal rights activist M N Jayachandran.

Latest reports said Arikomban was roaming in Kothayar area in Kalakkad Mundanthurai and was healthy. Meanwhile, PT (Palakkad Tusker) 7 or Dhoni had been a terror in Mundur, believed to have killed a person in Dhoni and injuring another in Mundur. People were scared of returning home after work as the jumbo would emerge from the bushes and charge at them. Though PT7 was captured on January 22, 2023, the chief wildlife warden took four months to decide whether to keep it in captivity or release him in the wild. Meanwhile, the elephant was moved to a Kraal in Dhoni where it was tamed by two mahouts.

Elephant lovers moved court demanding its release. The court appointed a panel of experts, which suggested keeping it in captivity. “People allege PT7 killed Sivaraman, but it is not confirmed. From what we know, PT14 was behind the death. It is true PT7 chased people. However, its capture did not end our ordeal. Another elephant, Speed, has entered the picture. It moves very fast, destroying crops in one area and appearing in another faraway farm a short time later,” said Vinoy Chacko of Dhoni.

Peelandi, revered as a God by the tribals of Attappadi, was captured on May 30, 2017. It is alleged it killed nine persons. The jumbo was shifted to Kodanad elephant rehabilitation centre in Ernakulam. After its training, Peelandi was renamed Kodanad Chandrasekhara, sparking protests by the tribals. Meanwhile, in November 2017, 54 tribal community members booked a bus from Attappadi to Kodanad to see Peelandi. “Peelandi would raid paddy fields, trample banana plantations and uproot trees. However, he was the tribals’ ‘Daivam’ or ‘Swami’, as his raids followed bumper yields,” said Suresh, a tribal youth from Attappadi.

KOCHI: They largely lived an anonymous life, roaming around Kerala’s forests, bathing in cool streams. However, their occasional forays into human habitats for food led to complaints by farmers, prompting forest officials to tranquilise and capture them. Following intense media coverage of their ordeal, Kerala’s wild jumbos – Arikomban of Chinnakkanal in Idukki, PT 7 of Mundur, later renamed Dhoni, and Peelandi Chandru of Attappadi (both in Palakkad) – shot to fame. Reports of their misery melted hearts. The trials and tribulations faced by the jumbos also triggered debates on the ever rising human-elephant conflicts in Kerala.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Arikomban was captured on April 29 after a long legal battle. Farmers in Chinnakkanal had sought its capture, terming it a threat. The rice-loving jumbo used to raid ration shops. It was also alleged — though not proven — that it killed seven people. The forest department mobilised 150 people, including the rapid response team, to track and tranquilise the jumbo. ArikombanIt was darted six times, radio-collared and later released in Periyar Tiger Reserve, around 80 km away from Chinnakkanal.On May 27, Arikomban entered Cumbum in Tamil Nadu. On June 5, it was tranquilised by the TN forest department, and shifted to Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve. “Anayirangal in Chinnakanal is a natural wild elephant habitat. It was encroached by farmers over the past 30 years. In 2001, the then A K Antony government housed 301 tribals in the region following protests. However, most families left following frequent elephant incursions. The area was converted into a human settlement ignoring the report by former DFO Prakriti Srivastava,” said animal rights activist M N Jayachandran. Latest reports said Arikomban was roaming in Kothayar area in Kalakkad Mundanthurai and was healthy. Meanwhile, PT (Palakkad Tusker) 7 or Dhoni had been a terror in Mundur, believed to have killed a person in Dhoni and injuring another in Mundur. People were scared of returning home after work as the jumbo would emerge from the bushes and charge at them. Though PT7 was captured on January 22, 2023, the chief wildlife warden took four months to decide whether to keep it in captivity or release him in the wild. Meanwhile, the elephant was moved to a Kraal in Dhoni where it was tamed by two mahouts. Elephant lovers moved court demanding its release. The court appointed a panel of experts, which suggested keeping it in captivity. “People allege PT7 killed Sivaraman, but it is not confirmed. From what we know, PT14 was behind the death. It is true PT7 chased people. However, its capture did not end our ordeal. Another elephant, Speed, has entered the picture. It moves very fast, destroying crops in one area and appearing in another faraway farm a short time later,” said Vinoy Chacko of Dhoni. Peelandi, revered as a God by the tribals of Attappadi, was captured on May 30, 2017. It is alleged it killed nine persons. The jumbo was shifted to Kodanad elephant rehabilitation centre in Ernakulam. After its training, Peelandi was renamed Kodanad Chandrasekhara, sparking protests by the tribals. Meanwhile, in November 2017, 54 tribal community members booked a bus from Attappadi to Kodanad to see Peelandi. “Peelandi would raid paddy fields, trample banana plantations and uproot trees. However, he was the tribals’ ‘Daivam’ or ‘Swami’, as his raids followed bumper yields,” said Suresh, a tribal youth from Attappadi.