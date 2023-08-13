Pride and joy as artisans invited to Independence Day fete in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Of the 1,800 special guests from all over the country invited for the Prime Minister’s Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony at Red Fort on 15 August, four are from Kerala. All four spoke to TNIE about the unique opportunity to pay homage to the freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice made the country’s independence possible and to be part of the celebration of national fervour.

“It was during one of the webinars organised by the ministry of micro, small & medium enterprises that my details were collected by government representatives,” said Balasubramanyan K P of Wayanad.

“This is indeed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a person from a community involved in clay pottery making. I consider this as a chance to represent my community on a big platform. I am looking forward to further introducing my traditional work to the coming generations by starting the state’s first clay pottery making centre,” he added.

Balasubramanyan is among the around 60 artisans from around the country who have been invited. “I never thought I would ever be able to travel to the Red Fort. Going there on Independence Day is like a dream come true,” said Selvaraj R, hailing from Kozhikode. A noted goldsmith, Selvaraj said people like him would otherwise only be known among fellow workers. After I received the invitation, people from different parts of the state have called and appreciated me, he said.

The initiative to invite the people from all walks of life for the celebration is in line with the Union government’s vision of ‘jan bhagidari’.

Pushpangadhan A M had never experienced crowds flocking to his home in Bison Valley curious to see him work until PM Narendra Modi invited him to be part of the celebrations. Ever since news emerged, the Idukki resident said he has been flooded with congratulatory calls. “Many people even visited my home to greet me,” he told TNIE.

Pushpangadhan who runs a furniture shop in Rajakumari had been engaged in carpentry for the past 35 years. “I learnt the craft under the guidance of my guru, who was a popular carpenter in Bison Valley,” he said. Pushpangadhan was behind the wood work at Kailasanadu Sivaparvathy temple in Parathode and the Devi temple in Mavadi.

With three of the four preparing to travel to the national capital, Palakkad native Appukuttan K is unlikely to make it to the occasion. The 56-year-old recently underwent treatment for a kidney-related ailment that will prevent him from travelling. Appukuttan and his family have been working as metal craftsmen for decades. The family recently opened the Viswakarma shilpakala kendram to popularise the art of making bronze statues and utensils. Appukuttan is state president of the Moosari Samudaya Sabha.

(With inputs from Pooja Nair, Nejma Sulaiman and A Satish)

