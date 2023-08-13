Home States Kerala

Veeyapuram chundan rows away first to finish line at 69th Nehru Trophy boat race in Kerala

Champakulam chundan finished first runner-up, while Nadubhagam chundan ended up as second runner-up

Published: 13th August 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Veeyapuram chundan leading the way in the Nehru Trophy Boat Race/Pics: T P Sooraj

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  In a nail-biting finish, Pallathuruthy Boat Club’s (PBC) Veeyapuram chundan lifted the prestigious trophy that bears the signature of the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The 69th edition of Nehru Trophy boat race, at Punnamada lake, in Alappuzha, marked the fourth consecutive victory of PBC. This was a first for Veeyapuram chundan, which was launched in 2018. 

Champakulam chundan, helmed by Kumarakom Town Boat Club, finished first runner-up, while Kainakary United Boat Club’s Nadubhagam chundan ended up as the second runner-up. Veeyapuram completed the course in 4.21:22 minutes, while Champakulam took 4.21:28. Nadubhagam hit the tape in 4.22:22.

In 2018, PBC won with Payippadan chundan and the team repeated the feat in 2019 with Nadubhagam chundan. The club made it three in a row in 2022 with Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekkethil. The father-son captain duo of Alan and Aiden, from Moonnuthaikkal, received the trophy.  

Thousands of boat-race enthusiasts gathered on the banks of the Vembanad braving heavy rain, which lashed the area all morning. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was expected to inaugurate the race. However, adverse weather conditions prevented his helicopter from landing.

Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian did the honours in his absence, in the presence of Agriculture Minister P Prasad. Kerala High Court Chief Justice Ashish J Desai and Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command, spoke on the occasion.      

Minister for Local Self Government M B Rajesh, MPs A M Ariff and Kodikunnil Suresh, MLAs H Salam, P P Chithranjan and M S Arunkumar, Collector Haritha V Kumar and district police chief Chaitra Teresa John attended the function. A total of 72 boats, including 19 snakeboats, participated in the race

The winners in other categories

  • Ambalakkadavan (Veppu ‘A’ grade)
  • PG Karipuzha (Veppu ‘B’ grade)
  • Moonnuthaikkal (Iruttukuthi ‘A’ grade)
  • Thuruthipuram (Iruttukuthi ‘B’)
  • Vadakkumpuram (Irittukuthi ‘C’)
  • Moozhi (Churulan)
  • Kattil Thekkethil (Thekkenodi thara)
