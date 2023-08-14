Kerala: Kochaniyan who got married at old age home dies at 71

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kochaniyan Menon, 71, whose marriage to P V Lakshmi Ammal (now 70) while living at an old age home at Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur in 2019 made headlines, passed away on Monday.

He died due to age-related ailments.

The two married each other on December 29, 2019 while they were staying at the government old age home.

Even before Lakshmi Ammal came to the old age home, she knew Kochaniyan for about 30 years. He worked as her late husband Krisha Iyer's assistant in the catering business in Thrissur.

After the death of Ammal's husband, Kochaniyan went to other places searching for a job and lost contact with Lakshmi Ammal.

However, he always kept his affection for her in his heart, and when he met Ammal again in the old age home, the relationship blossomed. At a time when loneliness and worries engulfed people at old age homes, the marriage of Kochaniyan and Lakshmi Ammal was blessed with the support of the authorities at the old age home. After the marriage, both of them were happy and remained very active in the old-age home.

Kochaniyan had developed health problems for a while and breathed his last on Monday, leaving Ammal alone.

His mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay tribute at the old age home, after which cremation will be held by Monday evening, officials said.

THRISSUR: Kochaniyan Menon, 71, whose marriage to P V Lakshmi Ammal (now 70) while living at an old age home at Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur in 2019 made headlines, passed away on Monday. He died due to age-related ailments. The two married each other on December 29, 2019 while they were staying at the government old age home. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Even before Lakshmi Ammal came to the old age home, she knew Kochaniyan for about 30 years. He worked as her late husband Krisha Iyer's assistant in the catering business in Thrissur. After the death of Ammal's husband, Kochaniyan went to other places searching for a job and lost contact with Lakshmi Ammal. However, he always kept his affection for her in his heart, and when he met Ammal again in the old age home, the relationship blossomed. At a time when loneliness and worries engulfed people at old age homes, the marriage of Kochaniyan and Lakshmi Ammal was blessed with the support of the authorities at the old age home. After the marriage, both of them were happy and remained very active in the old-age home. Kochaniyan had developed health problems for a while and breathed his last on Monday, leaving Ammal alone. His mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay tribute at the old age home, after which cremation will be held by Monday evening, officials said.