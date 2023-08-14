Medical negligence victim Harshina meets Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Her hopes of getting justice were renewed when Adivaram native K K Harshina, a victim of medical negligence, met Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday and informed him of her plight.

Harshina had been forced to live with pain after a pair of scissors were left inside her stomach during her third c-section. Following this, she waged a long battle against official apathy.

On Sunday, Harshina and the leaders of the action panel supporting her met the MP. Rahul assured her justice and said the concerns of Harshina and her family will be brought to the attention of the CM.

