Perverted logic behind use of ‘Vanavasi’: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that there was a perverted logic behind using the term ‘Vanavasi’ as it restricted people from tribal communities to the forests by denying them ownership of the country.

“The word ‘Vanavasi’ denies the status of original owners of India and restricts you (tribal people) to the jungle. The idea behind ‘Vanavasi’ is that you belong in the jungle and never leave it. This is not acceptable to us. The word is a distortion of your history. It is the distortion of your tradition. And, it is an attack on your relation with the country,” the Wayanad MP said after inaugurating the High Tension (HT) power connection at Nalloornad Ambedkar Memorial Cancer Centre in Mananthavady.

The Gandhi scion had first raised the issue a few days ago while addressing a meeting in Rajasthan. He had alleged that the BJP was insulting tribal communities by calling them ‘Vanavasi’. “A few days ago, I held a huge meeting of tribal community in Rajasthan where I spoke to community members of the state. I discussed with them the two ideologies fighting in the country. There is the word ‘Adivasi’ which means the original owner of the land.

Adivasi means a particular wisdom; a particular understanding of the environment and the earth we live on. There is another idea which uses the word ‘Vanavasi’. We say ‘Adivasi’ and the other side says ‘Vanavasi’. There is a perverted logic behind the word ‘Vanavasi’. The word ‘Vanavasi’ denies the status of original owners of India and also restricts tribals to the jungle,” Rahul said.

He added: “As the original owners of the land, you (tribal people) should be able to become engineers, doctors, start a business, learn computers. But, you should also get right to forest land, and forest products. You should not be restricted and categorised. The entire planet should be opened to you. For us (Congress), you are Adivasi and we can learn from you.”

‘Entire Wayanad supported me when I was disqualified’

He said that the entire Wayanad supported him when he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. “There are political differences with Left parties, but they too extended support to me at the time. I feel the entire Wayanad is part of my family,” said Rahul, who is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, his first since his reinstatement as MP.

