30-year-old boxing coach found dead in drain in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched a probe into the incident in which a youngster was found dead in a drain. The body of Vishnu, 30, of Parambilkadavu Aniyam house, was found in the drain near Netaji Vayanasala on Thadambaattuthaazham-Kannadikkal road. A boxing coach, Vishnu trained students at various centres.

The preliminary conclusion of the police is that it was a bike accident. The body was lying in a deep ditch. A bike and helmet were found nearby. There is no clarity about the time of the accident or its cause. There are skid marks on the side of the road.

A resident who saw a man lying in the drain at 8 AM on Monday informed the police. The Chevayur police reached the spot and shifted the body to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

It is suspected the accident occurred when Vishnu was heading to one of his coaching centres in the morning. The police found the bike had come from Parambilbazar side. They said they will collect more information from his relatives.

Residents said the Thadambaattuthaazham-Kannadikkal-Parambilbazar Road within the corporation limits is a busy road. There are deep ditches on both sides. There are no slabs anywhere except those placed to facilitate entry to houses. The area where Vishnu was found dead is covered with slabs to facilitate entry to a construction site. The body was found beneath the covered area.

It is suspected the bike fell on the side of the road where there is no slab. Since the ditch is very deep, if someone falls, it is difficult for passers-by to notice them.

The police said this could be why none of the passers-by could spot Vishnu. Residents said people have died after falling into the drain on the same road earlier too. The police said a detailed probe is being conducted by collecting CCTV camera footage to know the exact cause of the accident.

